Denver Nuggets sign forward JaMychal Green

The Denver Nuggets have signed forward JaMychal Green to a multi-year contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Green, 6-8, 227, appeared in 63 games (one start) for the Los Angeles Clippers last season, averaging 6.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 42.9% from the field and 38.7% from three in 20.7 minutes. He also played in 13 playoff games, averaging 6.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in 17.1 minutes.

The six-year NBA veteran has appeared in 362 career games (152 starts) for San Antonio, Memphis and Los Angeles, holding career averages of 8.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.4% from three-point range. The 30-year-old native of Montgomery, Alabama originally went undrafted in 2013 NBA Draft after spending four seasons at the University of Alabama. He signed a multi-year contract with the San Antonio Spurs in August of 2014.