Introducing: Denver Nuggets’ Shabazz Napier

The Nuggets announced the arrival of veteran guard Shabazz Napier as part of four-team trade involving Minnesota, Houston and Atlanta.

Here’s some details about one of Denver’s newest arrivals:

Age: 28

Position: Point guard

Twitter: @ShabazzNapier

2019-20 Season Averages: 9.6 points, 5.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds on 40.3 percent shooting.

Summary: The Nuggets add another point guard to their roster which should bring some versatility to their rotation. Napier’s arrival could open the door for more pairings of Monte Morris and Jamal Murray in the backcourt, a combination that has yielded success over the past two years for Denver.

Napier is in his sixth season in the NBA and is a decent outside shooter, hitting 34.4 percent from downtown. The 28-year-old could also see PJ Dozier play more of a shooting guard and small forward role, positions where he’s thrived in the G League. A two-national champion in college, Napier has drawn plenty of praise from teammates during his stops in Miami, Portland, Brooklyn and Minnesota.

“I think our MVP of the game is Shabazz Napier,” Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard said of his then-teammate after a win. “He came out and he’s a tough MFer. He completely changed the game. He brought out something that got us into the winning mentality. We got the win largely because of him.”