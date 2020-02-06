Introducing: Denver Nuggets’ Keita Bates-Diop

The Nuggets announced the arrival of young forward Keita Bates-Diop as part of four-team trade involving Minnesota, Houston and Atlanta.

Here are some details about one of Denver’s newest arrivals:

Age: 24

Position: Forward

Twitter: @KBD_33

2019-20 Season Averages: 6.8 points, 3.0 rebounds on 42.2 percent shooting

Summary: Bates-Diop gives the Nuggets another versatile forward who can play and guard multiple positions. Bates-Diop is a tweener who cuts well, which fits in well with the Nikola Jokić-run offense.

Bates-Diop has some upside with the forward showing he could potentially be a solid defender with decent range (he’s shooting 33 percent from downtown this season). He displayed glimpses of his skillset late in November, averaging 15.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in four games between Nov. 23-Dec. 1. Bates-Diop shot 57.1 percent during that stretch, including a lights out 50 percent from downtown. He also had a 106 defensive rating in those four games.

Did you know? Bates-Diop was the 2018 Big Ten Player of the Year, coming off strong senior season for Ohio State where he averaged 19.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.