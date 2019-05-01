Inaugural Denver Nuggets Online Auction is Live!

Attention Nuggets fans! You now have the opportunity to own unique, autographed memorabilia from some of the great players in Nuggets’ franchise history! Through the inaugural Nuggets online auction, several items will be up for grabs, including canvas murals of Marcus Camby and Chris Anderson that are signed by the players themselves. Other items include signed jerseys from Nikola Jokićand Jamal Murray, as well as a Paul Millsap-autographed basketball.





These items are one-of-a-kind and celebrate some of the great players that have ever worn a Nuggets uniform! All proceeds benefit the community programs that are supported by Kroenke Sports Charities.

To view and bid on the available items, you can text NUGGETS to 52182 or visit Nuggets.givesmart.com. The auction will be live until Sunday, May 12 at 7 p.m. MT.

Celebrate your Nuggets fandom by capitalizing on this unique opportunity to own exclusive Nuggets memorabilia from some of your favorite players!