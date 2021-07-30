Twitter loves Nuggets' selection of Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland: Social media reaction
The Nuggets selected VCU star Nah'Shon Hyland with the No. 26 pick and the Mile High faithful took to social media to celebrate the pick. Here are some of their best reactions:
WOW I’M REALLY A DENVER NUGGET LETS GOOOOOO!!! I CANT WAIT TO GET OUT THERE WOWWW!!!!!!
— Bizzy(@BizzyBones11) July 30, 2021
I guess I'm a Denver Nuggets fan now
— The Todd VCU (@tmstpierre) July 30, 2021
Bones Hyland will be a perfect fit with the Nuggets! I think it’s a perfect marriage! Carry on...
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 30, 2021
Watching more Hyland film and it's easy to get excited as a result of the deep 3-point shooting and ability to generate his own shot.
Pretty crafty finisher inside the arc as well
— Eric Spyropoulos (@EricSpyrosNBA) July 30, 2021
Bones Hyland took 331 triples in his college career — many of them being tough off the dribble looks — and he made 39.9% of them. That is widly impressive.
— T.J. McBride (@TJMcBrideNBA) July 30, 2021
A warm welcome for @BizzyBones11 from Nuggets Nation! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/9mJ23xqCQh
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) July 30, 2021
Steph curry jr am I seeing double
— sinister (@vance138) July 30, 2021
BEST PLAYER IN THE DRAFT pic.twitter.com/clwuriQsCA
— Guin (@YoItsGuin) July 30, 2021
@BizzyBones11 is gonna be there when the Nuggets win their first championship. Calling it. pic.twitter.com/mSo529hOwP
— Nikola Jokić 2021 NBA MVP(@BroncoNuggs) July 30, 2021
