Twitter loves Nuggets' selection of Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland: Social media reaction

The Nuggets selected VCU star Nah'Shon Hyland with the No. 26 pick and the Mile High faithful took to social media to celebrate the pick. Here are some of their best reactions:

WOW I’M REALLY A DENVER NUGGET LETS GOOOOOO!!! I CANT WAIT TO GET OUT THERE WOWWW!!!!!! — Bizzy(@BizzyBones11) July 30, 2021

I guess I'm a Denver Nuggets fan now — The Todd VCU (@tmstpierre) July 30, 2021

Bones Hyland will be a perfect fit with the Nuggets! I think it’s a perfect marriage! Carry on... — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 30, 2021

Watching more Hyland film and it's easy to get excited as a result of the deep 3-point shooting and ability to generate his own shot. Pretty crafty finisher inside the arc as well — Eric Spyropoulos (@EricSpyrosNBA) July 30, 2021

Bones Hyland took 331 triples in his college career — many of them being tough off the dribble looks — and he made 39.9% of them. That is widly impressive. — T.J. McBride (@TJMcBrideNBA) July 30, 2021

Steph curry jr am I seeing double — sinister (@vance138) July 30, 2021

BEST PLAYER IN THE DRAFT pic.twitter.com/clwuriQsCA — Guin (@YoItsGuin) July 30, 2021