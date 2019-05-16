Denver Nuggets' Juancho Hernangómez Undergoes Successful Surgery

Nuggets forward Juancho Hernangómez has undergone successful surgery to repair a core muscle injury. The surgery was performed this morning by Dr. William Meyers at the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia.

Hernangómez averaged 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 43.9 percent from the field, his third year in the NBA. The Nuggets’ 15th overall pick in 2016, the 23-year-old showed signs of what he’s capable of in November and December. He averaged 11.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and shot 49.3 percent from the field – including 44.1 percent from downtown.

Arguably his best game came the day after Christmas, as Hernangómez had 27 points, 13 rebounds on 61.5 percent shooting against the Spurs in a 111-103 defeat.