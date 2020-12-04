Calvin Henley is Nuggets' Most Valuable Teacher for November

The Denver Nuggets are proud to honor teachers in Colorado through the Denver Nuggets Most Valuable Teacher (MVT) program. The MVT program encourages teachers to continually strive for excellence and leadership in their classrooms by offering a unique experience. Once a month for six months of the year, the Denver Nuggets will recognize a Colorado teacher for their outstanding work in empowering youth in our community. The Nuggets were proud to honor Calvin Henley recently with the Most Valuable Teacher award for the month of November.

Mr. Henley is an eighth-grade social studies teacher at Hill Campus of Arts & Sciences Middle School. He has worked tirelessly to pivot his curriculum to fit into a virtual model and make sure no student is left behind during this new transition. Mr. Henley actively advocates for his students' needs during this time of remote learning, putting their considerations before all else. He is also a lifelong Nuggets fan and he and his father go to one game per year as a special event. As part of the Denver Nuggets Most Valuable Teacher award, Calvin recently received a $500 classroom improvement grant, a virtual classroom visit from SuperMascot Rocky, a Nuggets gift bag, MVT plaque, and a gift card to a local restaurant.