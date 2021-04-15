Palmer Crofoot is the Western Union First Shot Taker ahead of Heat vs. Nuggets

Posted: Apr 14, 2021

Nuggets fan Palmer Crofoot will be taking the Western Union First Shot ahead of the Heat vs. Nuggets game Wednesday: 

Here is more about Palmer: 

Hi Nuggets fans! My name is Palmer Crofoot. I’m 4 years old and I LOVE THE NUGGETS! My favorite player is Joker – I hope to be as tall as him one day! My Dad WAS a Celtics fan (boo) but since moving to Denver, he is all about #MileHighBasketball and our Denver Nuggets. We can’t wait to get to Ball Arena to watch the team in action again! GO NUGGETS!

Tags
Nuggets

Related Content

Nuggets

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter