Palmer Crofoot is the Western Union First Shot Taker ahead of Heat vs. Nuggets

Nuggets fan Palmer Crofoot will be taking the Western Union First Shot ahead of the Heat vs. Nuggets game Wednesday:

Here is more about Palmer:

Hi Nuggets fans! My name is Palmer Crofoot. I’m 4 years old and I LOVE THE NUGGETS! My favorite player is Joker – I hope to be as tall as him one day! My Dad WAS a Celtics fan (boo) but since moving to Denver, he is all about #MileHighBasketball and our Denver Nuggets. We can’t wait to get to Ball Arena to watch the team in action again! GO NUGGETS!