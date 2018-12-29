Nuggets Use Gritty Performance to Take Down Spurs

Denver Nuggets reserve point guard Monte Morris secured a 102-99 win against the San Antonio Spurs with a pair of clutch free throws with 7.2 seconds Friday night at Pepsi Center.

The victory avenged an eight-point loss at the hands of the Spurs suffered a little more than 48 hour prior. In that contest, San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich’s team limited the Nuggets’ leading scorers, center Nikola Jokic and point guard Jamal Murray to 13 points combined on 5 of 24 shooting as Denver dropped its second in a row.

Both would come out firing in the rematch.

Murray scored 21 of his game-high 31 points, including four 3-pointers in the first half . Jokic filled out the stat sheet going for 13 of his 21 points in the game’s opening 24 minutes and finished with nine rebounds and nine assists.

“It was not pretty, but I could not be more proud of our guys for how hard we played,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

Jokic scored seven of his team’s first 15 points as the Nuggets built a six-point lead five minutes into the contest. Denver’s lead would stretch to 16 on a triple from Torrey Craig with six minutes to play before the break. The Nuggets would take a 61-47 advantage into halftime.

San Antonio (19-17) started the third quarter on a 6-0 run capped by a 3-pointer from Derrick White with 10:37 to play in the period. In the fourth, the Spurs would cut their deficit to within two when Jakob Poeltl added a layup to make the score 93-91, prompting Malone to call for a timeout.

But the Nuggets would hold them off the rest of the way, inspired by the gritty play of Murray. The 6-4 Kentucky product hit the deck after landing awkwardly, following a missed jumper with 4:31 remaining. He stayed on the floor, writhing in pain only to get back up and sprint it off as Morris was at the scoring table, preparing to enter the game.

“I saw him start running toward the corner like he was going to the tunnel,” Malone said of Murray. “I thought he was done. Then he pulled a Willis Reed on us. He hit a U-turn, came back on the court.”

Murray would go the rest of the way, scoring a key bucket down the stretch on a floater. White sank two free throws of his own with 28.8 seconds left after a Denver turnover before Morris took matters into his own hands, drawing a foul to set up his late-game heroics.

“He’s proven it,” Malone said of trusting Morris to produce late in games. “I think trust is such a hollow word at times. We try to live by it. The thing about Monte Morris, for me, is he has proven to be trustworthy.”

Malone continued: “End of the game, after the free-throw when they were shooting I said, ‘Monte, I want you handling in the pick and roll. You make the play’ because he’s shown me time and time again that he’s capable of doing so.”

Malik Beasley added 21 points off the bench and Craig wound up with 10. Morris scored seven points go along with as many assists and five rebounds.

The Nuggets outrebounded the Spurs 53-38 and dished out six more assists (29) than their opponent.

LaMarcus Aldridge (24), DeMar DeRozan (15), Bryn Forbes (13) and White (10) DeMar DeRozan all finished in double-figures in scoring for the Spurs.

The Nuggets travel to face the Phoenix Suns Saturday at 7 p.m. That game will be aired on live on Altitude TV and streamed on AltitudeNOW.