Grand Rapids Gold Announce Coaching Staff

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2021 – The Grand Rapids Gold has announced the hiring of Travess Armenta, Tamisha Augustin, Nathan Babcock and Jim Lynam Jr. as assistant coaches on Head Coach Jason Terry’s staff.

Travess Armenta joins Grand Rapids after spending the last six seasons with the Denver Nuggets video department as well as assisting on-court with the player development department. He joined the Nuggets after serving as the video coordinator for the Sacramento Kings from 2011 to 2016. Armenta is a native of Colorado and played collegiately at the University of Northern Colorado after a standout playing career at Longmont High School. Armenta earned his bachelor’s degree in business management while at Northern Colorado.

Tanisha Augustin is added to the staff after being hired as an assistant coach at Mississippi State in May 2021 after serving as Recruiting Coordinator at the University of Arizona from 2019 to 2021. She spent the 2017-18 season as an assistant coach for the University of Cincinnati’s Women’s basketball team and served in the same role for the University of Minnesota’s women’s program during the 2016-17 campaign. Augustin has also registered coaching positions at University of Central Florida (2014-16), Virginia Commonwealth University (2013-14), Marshall University (2012-13), South Carolina State University (2010-12) and Bethel High School (2009-10). Augustin began her coaching career after playing all four years at Alabama A&M University (four-year captain, two-time All-SWAC Conference selection) as well as playing one season overseas in Hungary before suffering a knee injury. Additionally, she earned her bachelor’s degree in Biology and her master’s degree in Microbiology at Alabama A&M as well as a master’s degree in Secondary Education at Regent University.

Nathan Babcock joins the Gold after three years as the Special Assistant to the Head Coach with the Atlanta Hawks organization where he assisted with scheduling, practice planning, assisted with player development as well as opponent scouting and game preparation. Prior to his time with Atlanta, Babcock was the head video coordinator for the Brooklyn Nets from 2016-18 and was an assistant coach for the Erie Bayhawks of the G League from 2014-16. He served as an assistant coach for the Grand Valley State University men’s basketball program from 2012-14 after spending four years (2009-12) as a graduate assistant and special assistant for the Michigan State University men’s team. Babcock earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology as well as a master’s degree in Kinesiology during his time at Michigan State.

Jim Lynam, Jr. brings a wealth of coaching experience with him to Grand Rapids, including 19 years of service in the NBA. He spent 15 seasons with the Washington Wizards organization from 1994 to 2009 where he served as an assistant coach, player development coach and scout. He also spent four seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers from 1991 to 1994 where he worked in the video analysis and scouting departments. Lynam Jr. also served as the inaugural head coach for the girls’ varsity team at Pope John Paul the Great Catholic High School. He attended the University of Delaware where he played point guard for four seasons while earning his bachelor’s degree in History.