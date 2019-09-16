Denver Nuggets: Get to know Vlatko Čančar

In celebration of #NBARookieWeek, we will be taking a look at the Denver Nuggets players that will be making their NBA debut in the upcoming season. First up is Vlatko Čančar, who will join the Nuggets for the 2019-20 season after originally being drafted in the second round back in 2017.

Over the past two years, Čančar has been playing with San Pablo Burgos in Liga ACB (the top basketball division in Spain), where he saw his role grow substantially. During his first season with the team, Čančar appeared in 12 games and averaged 19.5 minutes per contest. During the 2018-19 season, those numbers jumped up to 33 games played and nearly 23 minutes per game.

As expected, the Slovenian’s numbers increased as he received more opportunities. Last year, Čančar averaged 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while he connected on 46.4 percent of his shots. Those figures were all improvements over his rookie-season averages of 7.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game on 43.8 percent shooting from the field.

Čančar played with the Nuggets’ Summer League team in both 2018 and 2019, where he showcased his steady and well-rounded game. In 2019 Summer League, Čančar averaged 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Čančar spoke with Nuggets.com last week to detail his offseason training and excitement for the 2019-20 campaign.

1) What have you been working on this summer in preparation for your rookie season?

I'm trying to get the system of the NBA as fast as possible. My teammates have been helping me out a lot with that. I'm also adjusting to the pace of the NBA game.

2) What differences do you expect in NBA competition compared to overseas?

Definitely the pace. Here the game is quicker, every decision has to be faster, so this is a big transition from Europe to the NBA.

3) What’s one aspect of your game that people may not know about?

I'm not a spectacular, flashy player. I'll be the player that gets the job done and helps the team be in the best position it can be.

4) What are your expectations for the 2019-20 season? Both as an individual player and for the team?

As a player, my expectations aren't that high. I just try and go day-by-day and practice through practice. So we'll see in time where I'll be. For the team, I think we should have the same mentality. Take it game-by-game. We first have to get together and of course hope there are no injuries. Like I said, through time the (complete) picture will be shown.

5) How have you liked Denver so far?