Gary Harris’ insane layup makes Twitter go nuts

by Alex Labidou
Nuggets.com Staff Writer
@LabidouA
Posted: Apr 29, 2019

Gary Harris emphatically introduced himself to a national audience after his incredible reverse up and under layup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. The Nuggets shooting guard drove in to the lane and was greeted by CJ McCollum and Zach Collins near the rim, yet he wouldn’t be denied. The play sent shockwaves across social media as Harris was the top trending topic in the U.S. after he scored.

Here are the best reactions from his stunning layup:

