Gary Harris’ insane layup makes Twitter go nuts

Gary Harris emphatically introduced himself to a national audience after his incredible reverse up and under layup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. The Nuggets shooting guard drove in to the lane and was greeted by CJ McCollum and Zach Collins near the rim, yet he wouldn’t be denied. The play sent shockwaves across social media as Harris was the top trending topic in the U.S. after he scored.

Here are the best reactions from his stunning layup:

Gary Harris with an Arya-esque up and under. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) April 30, 2019

Gary Harris has made 2 plays tonight that if he were in a Bulls #23 jersey it would be deemed one of the greatest plays in playoff history. https://t.co/up74Vb67EP — Dixie Normous (@TheLastGMen) April 30, 2019

GARY. HARRIS. OH MY. — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) April 30, 2019