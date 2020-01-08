Daily Nugget: Remembering Gary Harris’ big game for Michigan State vs. Ohio State

Just over six years ago, Gary Harris led Michigan State to a stunning 72-68 victory over rival Ohio State and he showed glimpses of why he is referred to as “First Team” by his Nuggets teammates.

The Buckeyes entered the Jan. 7, 2014 contest as the hottest team in college basketball having started 15-0 on the season, but Harris’ effectiveness on both sides of the court was the difference for the Spartans. He put up 13 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block, showcasing the all-around skill that helped him rise to prominence as a college sophomore. Similar production would follow in the 2014 NCAA Tournament and put him on the radar of NBA teams, with the guard averaging 13.7 points and 1.3 steals on 47.9 percent shooting.

It’s also the type of showing that Nuggets fans have become accustomed to since his arrival in 2014.

Here are the highlights of Michigan State vs. Ohio State: