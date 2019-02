After winning their last four games, the Denver Nuggets will face their toughest test of this home stand as the Oklahoma City Thunder come to town tonight. Tonight’s game pits two teams with the Western Conference’s second and third best records in a nationally televised showdown.

The Nuggets come in to tonight’s game with a 41-18 record and are just 1.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors for the top spot in the Western Conference. Denver has won their last four games and seven of their last 10 overall. The Nuggets have been the best home team in the league, going 26-4 at Pepsi Center this season.

The Thunder are three games behind the Nuggets in the Western Conference standings and come in with a 38-21 record. Oklahoma City dropped their most recent outing against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. The Thunder have been a strong team on the road this season, going 17-13 as visitors.

This will be the third game between Denver and Oklahoma City. The Nuggets won the first two games in the season series, winning 105-98 on November 24th in Oklahoma City and winning the most recent game on December 14th by a score of 109-98. Nikola Jokić led the Nuggets in the most recent game as he came just an assist shy of a triple-double with 24 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists.

Here is what to watch for tonight:

Paul Millsap playing at a high level: Millsap has had a pair of strong performances following the All-Star break as he recorded 17 points and 13 rebounds against Dallas and 21 points and 16 points against the Clippers. Millsap has put up strong numbers in his last three games, averaging 21.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.0 assists. He has hauled in 10+ rebounds in four consecutive games and has had a double-double in each of the last three games. The Nuggets are 36-12 in games when Millsap plays and just 5-6 in games he does not this season.

Slowing Russell Westbrook: The Nuggets have played strong defense against the former MVP this season, forcing the OKC point guard into taking contested shots. Westbrook is averaging just 14.5 points on 29% from the floor and 13% from three against the Nuggets this season.

Winning with defense: The Nuggets held the Clippers to just 96 points on Sunday, the 20th time this season they’ve held an opponent under the century mark. The Nuggets are 19-1 when they’ve held their opponent under 100. The Nuggets have held Oklahoma City to 98 points in each of the first two meetings this season.

Tonight’s game will be a late tip at 8:30 pm MT and will air on TNT. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.