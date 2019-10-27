Game Preview: Denver Nuggets face struggling Kings on the road

The Denver Nuggets will look to stay undefeated when they travel to Sacramento to take on the Kings Monday night. The game represents the first of a back-to-back set that will end at Pepsi Center with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

Denver (2-0) narrowly escaped with a 108-107 win over the Phoenix Suns in overtime Friday, as the two teams struggled to hit shots in the defensive battle. Jamal Murray provided some late-game heroics while Nikola Jokić secured his first triple-double of the 2019-20 season. The Nuggets’ offense is still searching for a rhythm, as the team currently owns the 21st-ranked offensive rating in the league.

Sacramento (0-3) was a trendy pick to make a leap in the Western Conference given the team’s young core and style of play. In the offseason, Sacramento brought in Luke Walton to be the new head coach and signed several veteran players such as Trevor Ariza, Dewayne Dedmon and Corey Joseph. After surprising with a 39-win campaign last season, the Kings are limping out of the gate after their first three games. Not only has Sacramento lost each of their first three games by double-digits (they own the league’s worst net rating at -22.7), Marvin Bagley III is set to miss over a month of action due to a thumb injury.

This will be the first matchup between the two teams this season. The Nuggets won all three contests against Sacramento last season, though two of the games were decided by four points or less.

Here are some keys to watch for in Monday’s game:

Transition defense will be crucial

Although the Kings haven’t been playing at their ideal pace to start the season, they will certainly look to run in transition at home. Sacramento owned the third-highest pace during the 2018-19 season, as De’Aaron Fox thrives in transition. With Bagley out, Fox has been surrounded by Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Nemanja Bjelica and Dedmon, who can all knock down 3-pointers at an above-average rate.

As a result, the Nuggets will have to be ready both physically and mentally to keep up with the Kings in transition. Even after made baskets, Denver will have to ensure that multiple players are back to defend the Kings, who look to run and push the pace even after surrendering a basket.

Nuggets must find an offensive groove

A hot shooting night from beyond the arc in Denver’s season opener helped mask over the team’s overall offensive struggles through the first two games of the season. While the 3-point shooting led them to a season-opening victory, the Nuggets have struggled inside the arc.

Through two games, Denver ranks 29th in field-goal percentage around the rim (48.2 percent) and 25th in mid-range shooting percentage (31.0 percent). The Kings own the 27th-ranked defense so far this season and opposing teams have capitalized. The Kings have allowed opponents to shoot 75.6 percent around the rim, 47.9 percent from the mid-range and 42.4 percent from three. As a result, this matchup could provide the perfect opportunity for Denver’s offense to get in sync.

A matchup between dynamic backcourts

After signing a long-term contract extension to stay in Sacramento, Buddy Hield has been a driving force of the Kings’ offense this season. Hield is averaging 17.3 points per game and has connected on 42.3 percent of his 3-pointers (of which he attempts nearly nine per game). Although Fox has played through a hip injury, he too has been knocking down his 3-pointers (44.4 percent this season).

Jamal Murray and Gary Harris will have their work cut out for them on Monday. Harris will likely be tasked with chasing Hield around off-ball screens and limiting his effectiveness with the ball in his hands, while Murray will face-off with Fox in a matchup of two young, dynamic guards. Murray found success in Sacramento last season, as he scored 17 points in the fourth quarter (and 36 in the game) to lead Denver to a comeback win back in January. A repeat performance is certainly on the table against this struggling Kings defense.

Projected starters: Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Will Barton III, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokić

Monday’s game will tip-off at 8 p.m. MT and will air on Altitude TV (Radio: 92.5 FM).