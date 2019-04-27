Game Preview: Nuggets Face Spurs in Game 7

It all comes down to this. After a 54-win regular season and a 3-3 split in the first six games of the series, the Denver Nuggets will face the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7. After taking control of the series with back-to-back victories, Denver couldn’t keep up with San Antonio’s offense in Game 6, as the Spurs pulled away for a double-digit win.

Nikola Jokic had arguably the best performance of his career in the loss, as he scored 43 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out nine assists. Despite the fact Denver had four players in double-figures and posted an offensive rating of 114.4, San Antonio used elite shot-making to fuel an offensive outburst in the series-tying victory.

The Spurs were led by LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan, who combined for 51 points on 22-of-34 shooting from the field. San Antonio had a 133.3 offensive rating and knocked down 41.7 percent from beyond the arc.

The series now comes to the decisive Game 7. Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has coached through six such games, posting a 3-3 record throughout his career. This will be the first Game 7 for Nuggets head coach Michael Malone and the majority of his rotation.

Here are some keys to tonight’s win-or-go-home game:

1) Control the 3-point line: Three-point shooting has been a key throughout this series for Denver, as hot shooting from beyond the arc has typically translated to wins. In their three wins in the series, the Nuggets have connected on 44.3 percent of their shots from deep. However, in their three losses, that number drops down to 33.3 percent. San Antonio’s offense isn’t built around the 3-point line, which allows Denver an opportunity to take advantage if their shots are falling.

2) Steady bench play: The Nuggets’ bench consistently performed well throughout the first six games of the series, which was a theme in Denver’s three wins. However, it was the Spurs’ bench unit that thrived in Game 6, outscoring Denver’s 36-13. "For the first time in a while, then bench seemed tentative,” Malone said following the loss. “They looked hesitant. Our bench unit has been good the whole year, and they're especially good when they're aggressive and attack." In wins during this series, Denver’s bench averaged 32.7 points per game. In losses, that number drops to 28.3 per game. How the second units play for both teams will play a deciding role in Game 7.

3) Homecourt advantage: "We worked hard to get homecourt advantage to go home and play a Game 7,” Malone said. “We had the best home record in the NBA this year, so that's what we're looking forward to." Game 7 is a key reason teams fight so hard in the regular season to secure homecourt advantage. The Nuggets finished the regular season with a 34-7 record at Pepsi Center, so the home crowd should help the team get into the game. While the Spurs did win Game 1 in Denver, they struggled throughout the regular season and in Game 5 on the road. In the shot clock era, home teams are 101-27 in Game 7, which certainly makes tonight’s Game 7 more favorable for the Nuggets.