Nuggets Set to Begin Preseason With Test vs. LeBron, Lakers

SAN DIEGO – The Nuggets hit the court for their first preseason game of the season tonight, against the L.A. Lakers, in what is expected to be a raucous atmosphere at the Valley View Casino in San Diego.

Why?

Because it will be the debut of star LeBron James with the Lakers. He’ll play in the game, which, for a preseason game will have closer to a regular season feel from a hype standpoint. Still, it is preseason business as usual, which means starters won’t play a lot. Nuggets coach Michael Malone said he’ll get the starters 15-20 minutes of action and then turn the game over to the reserves. One starter, shooting guard Gary Harris, will not play in the game. He is dealing with a hamstring strain.

The goal tonight is to see some carryover from practices, Malone said.

“Can we transfer everything we’ve worked so hard on for the last five days and put it into a game situation?” Malone said. “And with their crowd. This place is probably going to be bonkers tonight because of LeBron James and all of that.

“But transferring and taking a step in the right direction with our defense. And then offensively not beating ourselves with turnovers. Usually first games in the preseason are a turnover-fest, very sloppy, teams are trying to do way too much. Hopefully we can go out there and execute with some poise.”

