Game Preview: Nuggets Play Host to Rockets

The Denver Nuggets will get their first look at the Houston Rockets tonight as the two teams square off at Pepsi Center. The Nuggets and Rockets haven’t seen each other since February 25 of last season, a time when both teams looked drastically different.

The Rockets were one of the top teams in the league last season, reaching the Western Conference Finals, but come into tonight’s game with a 5-7 record. The Nuggets have fallen to 9-4, after starting the season with a 9-1 record.

Here is what to watch for in tonight’s game:

Battle of the backcourts: Houston has one of the league’s premier starting backcourts with two elite talents in Chris Paul and James Harden. Harden is averaging 27.9 points and dishing out 7.3 assists while Paul contributes 17.3 points and 7.9 assists.

Keeping the Rockets from making threes: After giving up eight made threes to Brook Lopez on Sunday, part of Milwaukee’s 17 threes, the Nuggets will face a Rockets team that gets 40% of their points from beyond the three-point line. Houston is shooting just 32.7% from deep but they attempt more threes than any other team at 42.3 a game.

The Skyline returns: Perhaps the one thing fans will be most interested to see will be the debut of Denver’s new Skyline City Edition uniforms. The rainbow pattern will grace the court for the first time since the Nuggets wore them for Dikembe Mutombo’s jersey retirement ceremony on October 29, 2016.

Tonight’s game will tip at 7 pm and will be broadcast on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.