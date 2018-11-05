Game Preview: Nuggets Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Celtics

The Denver Nuggets will start the week off with a tough test as they welcome one of the Eastern Conference’s premiere teams in the Boston Celtics. The Celtics come into tonight’s game with a 6-3 record, having dropped their most recent game against the Indiana Pacers.

The Nuggets are riding a four-game winning streak, fresh off of a win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. The Nuggets outscored the Jazz 35-15 in the fourth quarter.

Here is what to watch for in tonight’s game:

Battle of elite defenses: Both the Nuggets and the Celtics are winning with defense in the early portion of the season. Boston has the league’s best defensive rating at 98.9, while Denver comes in with the third best rating at 100.9. The Celtics have held opponents to just 41.8% shooting from the field, whereas Denver is holding opponents to 44.7% this season.

Containing Kyrie Irving: The Boston point guard was a tough matchup for Denver last season, averaging 30 points and 6.5 assists in two games. Irving has been averaging 19 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists over Boston’s last five games, while shooting 51.5% from three.

Strong play from the bench: Denver has seen a major boost from their bench over the last three games with critical plays from Malik Beasley and Mason Plumlee helping to spark a big run in the win over Utah. Plumlee has been shooting 71% from the floor in his last five games while also providing strong defense.

After not playing at all during a win in Chicago, Juancho Hernangomez has seen 28 and 29 minutes in each of the last two games. Hernangomez has responded to the increase in playing time with strong play, shooting 6-10 from three and grabbing 8 rebounds over the last two games.

Tonight’s game will tip at 7 pm MT and will be broadcast on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.