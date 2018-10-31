Game Preview: Nuggets Begin Short Road Trip in Chicago

Chicago – The Denver Nuggets are spending their Halloween in Chicago tonight as they take on the Bulls. This is the first of two road games this week for Denver as they head to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers on Thursday.

The Bulls come into tonight’s matchup with a 2-5 record and sitting in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The Nuggets come in with a 5-1 record, their only loss coming in their most recent road game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Here is what to watch for in tonight’s game:

Containing Zach LaVine: The Bulls guard has had a hot start to the season, averaging 28.1 points per game through seven games. LaVine hasn’t been held to less than 20 yet this season. He has also been efficient, shooting 51.9% from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc. LaVine has been hoisting up over six attempts from three point range this season, up from the 4.1 attempts he has averaged throughout his previous four seasons.

Taking advantage of a shorthanded Bulls team: The Nuggets got off to a slow start against a New Orleans team playing without their star, Anthony Davis. The Bulls are without several key pieces as Lauri Markennen, Kris Dunn and Bobby Portis are all sidelined with various injuries.

Getting the offense flowing: The Denver offense was up and down against New Orleans on Monday but tonight’s game against Chicago provides the Nuggets with a prime opportunity to get things going. The Bulls come in with the league’s worst defensive rating while also giving up the third highest average of points per game. Opponents are shooting 38.2% from three against the Bulls, an area where the Nuggets are shooting just under 30% as a team this season.

Tonight’s game will tip at 6 pm MT and will be available on Altitude TV as well as the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Sports Radio, 92.5 FM.