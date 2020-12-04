Denver Nuggets announce 2020-21 first half regular-season schedule

DENVER, December 4, 2020 – Today the Denver Nuggets announced the first half of their 2020-21 schedule that will begin at home at Ball Arena against the Sacramento Kings on December 23rd.

The month of December will be highlighted by Denver’s second straight year hosting a Christmas Day game as they take on Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers in a rematch of their 2020 second round playoff matchup. It marks the seventh time in franchise history (third at home) the Nuggets have played on Christmas day.

Head Coach Michael Malone’s Nuggets will play six of their first eight games at home to kick off the season including matchups against the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves before heading out to the East Coast for a three-game road trip.

The Nuggets' longest road trip of the first half comes in the middle of January, as they travel away from home for seven days that spans from January 22nd to January 29th. Denver also faces two separate four-game road trips at the end of February and the beginning of March that will result in eight of 10 games away from home. Denver’s largest homestand is four games, from February 8th to February 14th highlighted with a matchup against the NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers on Valentine’s Day.

The Nuggets will face five sets of back-to-back games including one home back-to-back and will appear on national television six times. Denver will play four games on TNT (Jan. 7 vs. DAL, Jan. 14 vs. GSW, Feb. 4 at LAL, Feb. 23 vs. POR) and two on ESPN (Dec. 25 vs LAC, Jan. 22 at PHX).

Altitude Sports & Entertainment will televise 33 Nuggets games in high definition (four TNT games are exclusive) and will also broadcast all 37 games on Altitude Radio 92.5 FM/950 AM, the Nuggets Radio Network. For comprehensive and behind the scenes coverage throughout the season, tune in to Nuggets 360 on Altitude TV and follow along at nuggets.com and @nuggets on Twitter.

To see the first half of the Nuggets schedule click here.