Film Friday Vol. 1: Nikola Jokić's dominance, Michael Porter Jr.'s all-around play, Julian Strawther's potential

Welcome to Film Fridays, our newest series where we'll be sharing the things we noticed over the last week (or so) of Nuggets basketball—with, of course, the help of film.

The Denver Nuggets are 8-1, the best record in the league. They're a perfect 6-0 at home and recently rattled off two wins without Jamal Murray, who is sidelined with a hamstring strain. All in all, it's been a valiant defense to their 2023 NBA title. They look like the exact same team that lost just four total playoff games in the spring. Maybe even a little better.

For the inaugural edition of Film Fridays, we'll be looking at Nikola Jokić's dominance, Michael Porter Jr.'s all-around play, the appeal of Julian Strawther, and Denver's stiffest competition thus far.

Nikola Jokić might be better than ever

Nikola Jokić has had so many dominant points in his career—two regular season MVPs, a good case for a third, one of the best playoff runs by any player of the last twenty years—that it's hard to pin down one specific spot as his "peak."

But right now, I don't know... something just feels different about Nikola's play. It's like a weight has been lifted off his shoulders after guiding Denver to its first NBA title in June.

He's putting up a career-high 29.1 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 8 assists on 62.2 percent shooting, so that could be part of it. But it goes beyond the numbers. There's just a night-after-night dominance. He's looked like the best player on the court, regardless of who Denver is playing. More often than not, by a very significant margin.

Wednesday against Golden State was a great example of that. Jokić poured in 35 points, 13 rebounds, and 5 assists on 14-of-25 shooting. He looked like the best player on the floor... on a court he shared with Stephen Curry.

Jokić is playing so hard. Never taking a possession off. Scrapping for every rebound. Carving out space on every post-up. Shooting the three-ball when it's open. Defensively, he's galloping around the floor, snuffing out opposing pick-and-rolls, and batting away errant passes. It's remarkable how steadily his motor hums even after the deepest playoff run in Denver Nuggets franchise history. One of Nikola's best traits is his consistency, and it feels like he's better than ever at it. He's involved in what feels like every single possession. At times, it doesn't even seem like it should be humanly possible... but it is for the 28-year-old.

His killer instinct seems to have grown, as well, since winning the championship. Recently, he guided Denver back from a 20-point hole against the New Orleans Pelicans. (Seriously, that performance was one of the most outrageous individual showings we've seen from a player this season). He seems to revel in scoring the basketball himself more than ever. That hasn't taken away from his playmaking, by the way, as seen by his 8 assists. His nasty side just seems to have grown, and it's leading to what's so far a career year in scoring the basketball.

Most of all, it just feels like Nikola's having fun. There's a delight he seems to get from dominating all aspects of the game. He takes joy in doing it alongside his teammates, the guys he's gone to war with year after year. Again, he just seems more free out there. A little lighter on his feet.

Nikola's efficiency is outrageous. He's making 70.7 percent of his two-pointers. He's shooting an outrageous 74.2 percent in the non-restricted painted area on hook shots and floaters. From farther out in the midrange, he's made 60 percent of his shots. Defenders, no matter who or where they are, largely don't matter; Jokić has scored on an asinine 67.4 percent of his contested shots (when the defender is 0-to-4 feet away).

One of our favorite Nikola quirks: On plays where he grabs the rebound, takes the ball up full court, and sets up a pick-and-roll with one of Denver's guards—as a reminder, Joker's a 280-pound center doing all of this—if the defense "hedges" the pick-and-roll, Jokić has been eager to fire up the pull-up three-pointer before his man can recover. It's like he's a 6'11 Damian Lillard.

As of today, Denver has the fourth-best offense league-wide. They're sixth in half-court defense. Jokić is at the center, quite literally, of both of these impressive statistics.

Cherish this guy, folks. We're watching an all-time great at his absolute zenith.

Michael Porter Jr. has turned himself into a masterful gap-filler

Michael Porter Jr. is quietly one of the best and most unexpected development stories in the league.

If that sounds crazy, it shouldn't.

Not long ago, MPJ was the No. 1 high school recruit and one of the best scorers high school hoops has ever seen. Injuries played a role in Porter Jr. falling all the way to Denver at spot No. 14 in the 2018 draft, and they continued to haunt him in the NBA. Multiple back surgeries caused him to miss 223 of his 410 total games in his first five seasons.

But that didn't hinder his improvement.

Porter Jr.'s one the best shooters on planet Earth and has been since basically getting drafted. The 25-year-old's never shot worse than 40 percent from behind the arc in a full season. This year, he's made 37.5 percent of his long-range looks. That number should continue to climb as he gets his conditioning back. Porter Jr. missed all of Denver's preseason with a sprained ankle and told reporters that it was bothering him the first couple of regular season games.

It's the other parts of his game that have stuck out.

Offensively, he's filled the gaps masterfully alongside Jokić's other-worldly playmaking, cutting to the basket with ferocity and flying off pindowns for midrange jumpers ("pindowns" are off-ball screens that face the baseline). Any holes in the defense... he's finding them.

He's been an absolute monster on the glass, too, grabbing what would be a career-high 8 rebounds per game. He's also scooping up 2 offensive boards per contest, also a career-high. Having a small forward who rebounds better than a good majority of the centers in the league is such a luxury for Denver.

But by far Mike's biggest development has been his defense. MPJ's got a ridiculous 9'0.5-foot standing reach, and he's learning how to brandish that daylight-eclipsing wingspan. (Fun fact: that's the second-longest standing reach of any small forward that was measured in the last thirteen years of the NBA Draft Combine).

Luka Dončić learned first-hand about how good Porter Jr. has gotten at weaponizing his physical gifts. Dallas repeatedly put Denver's small forward in action by having MPJ's man set a screen for Dončić. The Nugget would typically switch, meaning that Porter Jr. was matched up with Luka, and the MVP candidate would attack him from there.

It didn't go well.

Luka shot just 2-of-8 from the field and 1-of-5 from three when guarded by Porter Jr. He had the same number of turnovers (5) as he did total points (5) and recorded just 1 assist.

Dončić likes to use his bruising physicality to create space for himself on shots and draw free throws. Throughout the night, Porter Jr. gave Luka a pretty sizable cushion and trusted his outrageous standing reach to do the hard work. This made it difficult for Dončić to generate separation and draw fouls because of the gap between both players.

Now, that isn't to say that all of his defensive improvement is related to physical attributes. He's gotten so much more disciplined as an individual defender, staying down on pump fakes with his hands raised high against a player as crafty as Luka, for example.

Lately, going at Mike in isolation is a fool's errand. Soon, teams will catch up to that. Porter Jr.'s recorded at least 20 points in 3 of his last 4 games, but it's the other stuff that's really jumping off the page. He's gone from just a scorer to one of the more versatile players in the league.

Julian Strawther sure looks promising

Julian Strawther, drafted 29th in this June's draft, was the star of Denver's preseason with a team-leading 17.8 points per game on 50/45/90 shooting splits.

His accuracy as a shooter and deftness as a scorer have both carried over to the regular season. Strawther's breakout performance occurred on Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans with 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting and 5-of-9 from three-point land in just 19 minutes.

(He had a quiet showing on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors, but Denver's bench as a whole looked fairly out of sync. Justin Holiday was the only reserve to grade out as a net-positive in his minutes.)

Strawther's already an immediate fit with Jokić. He's able to fly off handoffs and quickly hoist looks from deep, especially if the defense makes a mistake (which Matt Ryan does here by going under Jokić's screen).

The 21-year-old has the perfect jump shot, and it's going in at a 39.1 percent rate to start the year.

His shot preparation is snappy and consistent, especially when he's able to hop into his shot. His mechanics and follow-through are ridiculously quick and compact. And he's able to shoot from way the heck out, sometimes 28 feet away from the basket. He's even shown the ability to dribble into his own three-point shots when he's really feeling it, which he did against the Pelicans versus a very tight defensive contest.

If defenders overplay him by jumping out toward the perimeter because of his lethal three-point shot, he's more than comfortable putting the ball on the floor and getting to the rim.

Strawther's even shown the ability to handle the ball a little bit and run the offense. We'll see how much that skill is utilized in Denver's offense, but it's nice to know he has it in his toolbox. Twice against New Orleans, Julian ran the pick-and-roll, got downhill, and finished with a floater. The first time, he put his defender "in jail" by dribbling sideways to keep him on his backside to create space. Later, he took his man down to the block and finished a hook shot with his back to the basket.

Denver's bench unit is very much in flux this season. Head coach Michael Malone has been adamant that he won't be handing minutes out. Malone has a full 82 games to settle in on a reliable group of reserves. That's one of the many perks of having the best starting group in the association. You're afforded some wiggle room.

Denver's three most played reserves—Reggie Jackson, Christian Braun, and Peyton Watson—have defended at a pretty high level. That trio has allowed 109.1 points per 100 possessions, good for the 71st percentile. What they haven't done well is score the basketball. Lineups with Jackson, Bruan, and Watson have produced a 97.4 offensive rating, a 1st percentile rating.

(A quick aside—Braun is doing all of the little things to start the year. He's assisted on 15.8 percent of his teammates' baskets, by far a career-high, and he's absolutely feasting on the glass. Braun's scooped up 4.8 boards per game, double his rebounding average from his rookie season.)

Strawther could be exactly what Denver's bench needs by breathing some life into the offense, especially with Murray sidelined for the foreseeable future.

(Alternatively, Porter Jr. and his rebounding talents could also be worth a look with the reserves, perhaps alongside Strawther. Lineups with Jackson, Braun, and Watson have grabbed just 34.1 percent of opponents' misses, a 1st percentile ranking in defensive rebounding.)

Minnesota could be Denver's stiffest competition out West

Denver hasn't struggled much this season... if their 8-1 record doesn't already indicate that. They've had some close calls—Wednesday's nailbiter against the Golden State Warriors being a great example.

But in large part, the Nuggets have steamrolled their competition amidst a pretty tough schedule. They played 5 games in 7 days and won all but 1 of them. They've yet to lose without their star guard, Murray. The defending champions have already secured victories against three of the four teams that sit below them in the standings: the No. 4 seed Warriors, the No. 2 seed Dallas Mavericks, and the 5-seed Oklahoma City Thunder.

Their one loss was at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, owners of the league's best defense. Back in the summer, former Nugget Bruce Brown said that Minnesota gave Denver their "toughest series" in the playoffs.

Minnesota is unique in its construction. They're able to play "double-big" for all 48 minutes thanks to their frontcourt rotation of Karl Anthony-Towns, Rudy Gobert, and Naz Reid.

Denver's 110-89 loss to Minnesota was one of the few times we've seen this offensive powerhouse struggle to put up points.

Teams are shooting just 59.9 percent around the basket against Minnesota, a top-5 mark in the league. Denver shot just 39.1 percent near the hoop against the Wolves on November 1st. This was the only time they've been below 50 percent shooting within four feet of the basket in any game this season.

Gobert's resurgence has played a major role in Minnesota's airtight defense. With the three-time Defensive Player of the Year on the floor, opponents are shooting a whopping 13.2 percent below their normal shooting averages near the rim. That leads the NBA. He's sixth in blocks per game with 2.1 and is leading the NBA in rebounding. Just his sheer presence alone makes opponents think twice about driving inside.

Minnesota has another Defensive Player of the Year candidate on its roster, Jaden McDaniels. He exhausts his assignments with full-court pressure. He's also an expert at slithering around screens and recovering to the front of his man when opposing ball-handlers go to the pick-and-roll. His lengthy near-7-foot wingspan can really cramp a scorer's airspace, and he's quick and light on his feet when contesting shots. The Wolves had rangy wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker guard Murray in last year's first-round series, and McDaniels is just a better version of him.

Of course, there's more to it than just having good individual defenders. Minnesota's scheme is the secret sauce to their success. Head coach Chris Finch deployed a strategy Denver has seen many times before. Instead of having Gobert defend Jokić like normal, Minnesota matched him up with Aaron Gordon. That left 6'11 forward, Karl-Anthony Towns, on Jokić.

From there, Gobert helped off Gordon and camped out in the painted area to provide Towns with secondary shot blocking against Jokić.

This game plan isn't exactly revolutionary. The Los Angeles Lakers famously defended Denver this way with Rui Hachimura assigned to Jokić and Anthony Davis guarding Gordon as the nearby helper. The Timberwolves are just better at it than any other team in the league.

Swarming Jokić with a roaming Gobert was a prudent strategy. He went 11-of-23, the only time he's finished below 50 percent from the field in any game this season.

There are ways for Denver to counter this strategy in future matchups. They can spring Jokić on the move with cuts from the top of the key or even off pindown screens. He can also up his volume on shots outside of the restricted area, away from the lurking Gobert. Fading away on his hook shots was a viable strategy, as well, as Gobert couldn't do much in this situation. Denver can even get creative offensively and catch Minnesota's defense off guard with fake dribble handoffs from Jokić.

Getting Towns in foul trouble is another strategy. Towns is accumulating 3.6 fouls per game this season, twelfth-most among players that average at least 20 minutes per game. He can get pretty careless with his hands, and he'll foul opponents out of frustration. If Denver can play him off the floor, that'll leave Minnesota with just Gobert, who Jokić had no trouble scoring against one-on-one.

Similarly, the Nuggets can optimize Murray's offense by getting creative with his utilization. Featuring him off-ball more, so that McDaniels (and Alexander-Walker) can't press him full-court, is one possible counter. That's something the Nuggets did in last year's first-round series to great effectiveness. Complex pick-and-rolls with multiple screens could work, as well. Ideally, those plays will coerce switches to give Murray more prosperous matchups. He did a lot of damage against Wolves starting point guard, Mike Conley, and went 2-of-3 against him.

That ethos of off-ball movement can be applied to Denver's offense holistically. Get Gobert moving around and force him to juggle multiple things so that he can't just set up camp in the painted area and block shots. All five guys in Nuggets threads need to work in unison and fly around the court to complicate Minnesota's rotations. Screen for one another. Cut willingly. Disguise their intentions.

It'll take ingenuity from Denver's coaching staff. Minnesota's defense is long, tall, and just outright huge, and it makes the Nuggets have to think on offense. There are fewer built-in advantages for the Mile High crew. It's like this Wolves roster was created in a lab to defend the Nuggets. Prosperous looks for Jokić and company have to be devised and drawn up.

The loss against Minnesota was the third of Denver's five games in seven days, and it was the sole road contest. The Nuggets had an outlier shooting night, going just 6-of-33 (18.2 percent) from distance.

But Minnesota still feels like the one team that can throw Denver off its game. They have the requisite length to hurl at Denver's stars; and schematically, they've been able to slow the Nuggets' whirring offense.

Back in the summer for the Matchups series, we wrote...

"Don't sleep on the Timberwolves. They're a dangerous matchup for Denver."

Nothing has shaken this belief. Minnesota should continue to be a great test, but Denver has some adjustments sitting in their back pocket.