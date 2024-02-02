Film Friday Vol. 7: Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray remind the basketball world of their dominance

Welcome back to Film Friday! Our series where we digitally open our notebook and share the things we've noticed... with, of course, the help of some trusty film.

The Nuggets gave the world a courteous reminder of who, exactly, the defending champions are. And who they boast: Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić, the two stars who led the Nuggets to their first-ever NBA championship in June.

That duo is the ultimate ceiling in the NBA. January was evidence of that. They led Denver to victories over the two best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jokić averaged 26.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks on 66.5 percent from the field, 46.2 percent from three-point range, and 80.8 percent from the free-throw line in January. Murray recorded averages of 23.6 points and 6.7 assists on 48.7 percent shooting, 37.5 percent from deep, and 83.3 percent from the line.

Those are All-Star numbers from both players on a team that went 10-5 amidst a tough January schedule. Jokić reached at least 30 points five separate times, whereas Murray scored 30 or more four times.

Three of those nine total 30-plus outings occurred against the Celtics and Bucks, and that's what we're highlighting in today's edition of Film Friday. In the biggest measuring stick games of the season, Denver passed with flying colors and their stars looked up to the challenge. To do so, Jokić and Murray operated with similarly efficient ruthlessness; they found the opposition's weakest links and attacked them relentlessly on offense.

January 19th @ Boston: The Nikola Jokić post-up clinic

Denver won in Boston, 102-100, in one of the best games of the year. The Nuggets turned up their defensive intensity late and limited Boston to just one made field goal in the final four minutes. Murray was exceptional, as well, and paced Denver with 35 points thanks to unreal shotmaking. He always shows up for big games.

However, it was Jokić who caused the most issues for Boston's defense, at least schematically speaking. The Celtics have very few, if any, answers for Nikola's bruising physicality, and he put on a post-up clinic en route to 34 points on 63.6 percent shooting, 12 rebounds, and 9 assists.

Jokić was dogged about attacking Boston's starting center, Kristaps Porziņģis, and scored 17 points on 7-of-12 from the field in the 6 minutes they were matched up.

He got to work right away with a low-post touch on the right block. Jokić took two dribbles, gathered himself, and hit Porziņģis with a vicious left-footed drop step to twirl into a right-handed layup. In a game of post-up Twister, Jokić pulled off the perfect turn with an elastic spin. Porziņģis, meanwhile, toppled over.

A minute later, Jokić once again caught the ball on the right block and took two dribbles toward the middle. This time, however, Porziņģis positioned himself so that Jokić couldn't spin off his left foot. Jokić, feeling Porziņģis sitting on his right hip, read the situation perfectly. He faked a spin to get Kristaps leaning in the wrong direction and flowed into a short-range fadeaway jump shot that calmly swished through the twine.

Three minutes later, the Nuggets posted Jokić up against Porziņģis. On the left block. Jokić took his precursory two dribbles and unleashed a mean right-footed drop step to spin to his right.

At this point, Porziņģis was flabergasted. He couldn't predict Jokić's thinking. The ambidexterity of his drop foot meant that Jokić could post up on either side of the floor. But beyond that, Kristaps had no feel for Nikola's next move.

Which direction did Jokić plan to spin, if at all? Toward the middle of the floor or down the lane lines? What shot was Jokić planning to take? He's almost got too many to count. A left- or right-handed layup. His trusty hook shot. A silky floater. Or even that short-range two-handed jump shot in break-in-case-of-emergency situations. Jokić's proverbial "bag" is just too vast and too balanced to predict. It had no bottom. Stick an arm in and his bag of tricks might engulf you whole. Some Moby Dick stuff at work.

Jokić got another post touch on the right side of the floor, though this one was farther out, meaning he had to take a few more dribbles to get firm positioning. Still, his 40-pound weight advantage made it easy to get two feet in the painted area. Once more, The Joker sent Porziņģis stumbling with a Tasmanian Devil spin to his left.

That size discrepancy is probably a great place to end. Porziņģis has done excellent work adding weight to his frame over the years and is now 240 pounds. Jokić is listed at 284. That's a problem for Boston. Nikola can easily move the 7'2 Latvian big man.

That's what he did in the third quarter, dribbling into a post-up on the left side, charging toward the middle, hitting Kristaps with a legal shoulder check, and icing the play with a butter-soft floater. In typical Jokić form, he made it all look ho-hum. Like you or I loading up the washing machine.

That third quarter possession was the last time we saw Porziņģis intentionally guarding a Jokić post-up. Boston moved Al Horford over to guard Nikola for the rest of the game, signaling that Porziņģis-on-Jokić was a losing battle. Jokić would go on to score 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the 7 minutes he was guarded by Horford.

In the end, the Nuggets secured a statement road victory against the team with the NBA's best record.

January 29th vs. Milwaukee: Jamal Murray does not Fear the Dear's pick-and-roll defense

Two weeks later, the Nuggets met up with another heavyweight in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks, led by their two All-Star starters, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Denver would go on to win their 19th home game of the year, 113-107, and the hero of the night was Murray.

Murray similarly honed in on a specific weakness of Milwaukee's defense, the ability to guard the pick-and-roll, which in large part is due to their shortage of perimeter defenders. There's a reason the Bucks rank just 18th in defensive efficiency even with two All-Defensive teammers, Giannis and Brook Lopez, on the roster. It's because they can't stay in front of anyone.

Malik Beasley is a great player and prolific three-point shooter, but on most rosters, he wouldn't be looked at as a defensive stopper. That isn't the case in Milwaukee. Beasley has been leaned on heavily to guard the opposition's best creators and scorers. Someone like Jamal Murray, for example, who can heat up at a moment's notice and has a marked history of big-time performances when the lights are at their brightest.

Murray scored 16 of his 35 total points against Beasley. He went 7-of-10 from the field in the 6:28 minutes they were matched up by repeatedly running the 6'4 guard ragged in screening actions. Opponents are scoring 1.00 points per possession with Beasley as the primary pick-and-roll defender, good for the 21st percentile. Murray (and Jokić) preyed upon his sub-tier screen navigation skills.

Denver got to work late in the second quarter by running Murray off a "Chicago" set, which combines a pindown screen with a handoff. Murray sprinted off Michael Porter Jr.'s pindown screen (an off-ball screen that faces that baseline) into the handoff from Jokić, and Beasley tried to shortcut the action by going underneath Jokić's body. Seeing this, Murray caught, shot-faked, took one dribble to his right, and buried the midrange jumper. Beasley couldn't even get up a contest.

Two minutes later, the Nuggets went to a high pick-and-roll set with Jokić screening for Murray at the cursive Ball Arena logo. Murray drove to his right while Beasley trailed from behind but then halted abruptly to elevate for a 9-foot jumper. Once again, Beasley couldn't even manage to get a hand up. He just stopped and watched. Best seats in the house.

Murray was really feeling it by this point, and with the game separated by just 1 point heading into the final five minutes, the Nuggets went to their lethal two-man game between him and Jokić, a staple of Denver's crunch time offense.

With 5:40 remaining, Denver "flattened the court" by placing Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Porter Jr. along the baseline. This allowed Murray and Jokić to essentially go at Beasley and Lopez two-on-two, with no nearby help defenders pinching in from the wings.

Murray came off the handoff from Jokić with Beasley in the rearview but then threw on the breaks at the left elbow. This kept Beasley on his backside, a move that's widely known as "putting your defender in jail," allowing Murray to easily side-step his way into a fadeaway two-pointer.

He did the same thing later against Lillard, "rejecting" Jokić's screen by dribbling in the opposite direction from the pick. Then, right at about the left elbow, Murray suddenly decelerated to completely shed Lillard and bunny-hopped into yet another midrange jumper.

By this point, the Bucks were running out of answers. Murray had thoroughly cooked, flambéed, deep fried, whatever culinary figure of speech you want to use, Milwaukee's perimeter defense. Jokić screened for Murray at the top of the arc with the rest of Denver's offense flattened along the baseline. This time, Milwaukee switched. The Bucks "scrammed" their way out of the unsavory Lillard-on-Jokić matchup by having Giannis sprint up to his co-star and kick him out of the matchup, but Denver still had Lopez-on-Murray at their disposal.

And Murray baked him. With cruel composure.

Nails. Denver built a 110-105 lead they never looked back on.

Denver gave the world a friendly reminder of why they're still the team to beat. Why the Larry O'Brien trophy chills out in the halls of Ball Arena. They've got two of the most cold-blooded offensive showmen the association has to offer, who are both constantly seeking out ways to drain the opponent. For as good as Boston and Milwaukee have been this season, Jokić and Murray proved that they're up to the test. In fact, they're the ones issuing it.

Denver's championship DNA is going nowhere.