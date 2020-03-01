Budweiser Nugget of the Month: February Nominees

The Nuggets battled through injuries to have a respectable 6-4 month in February, relying on the team’s depth to secure victories throughout the month. Along the way, Denver secured its 40th win in the fewest amount of games in a season in franchise NBA history.

Here are four players who stood out during the month:

Nikola Jokić

The two-time All-Star continued his torrid 2020 with another dominant month in February, averaging 25.5 points, 10 rebounds and 7.2 assists while shooting an unbelievable 64.2 percent.

In a month that was filled with memorable games, two performances were particularly impressive. Jokić had 39 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks against Detroit in an overtime loss on Feb. 2. And who can forget his role in the magnificent seven win over the Jazz on Feb. 05. Jokić was the engine of the Nuggets’ victory pouring in 30 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in Salt Lake City.

Jokić’s recent form not only merits NOTM consideration, but he is ascending in the MVP debate as well.

Jamal Murray

As good as Jokić was, Murray also turned in several otherworldly performances in February. The 23-year-old guard averaged 23.6 points and 5.7 assists on 53.9 percent shooting – including a sizzling 40.7 percent from downtown.

Murray’s top showing in the month came against the Suns on Feb. 8, hitting 14 of 17 shots to finish with 36 points, five assists and five boards. The guard also played a significant part in the Nuggets’ magnificent seven victory in Utah, dropping 31 points and four assists.

It was one of the best months in Murray’s career and his level of play also warrants NOTM votes.

Monte Morris

Another player who had a career month was Morris, who averaged 11.4 points and 4.1 assists on 54.4 percent shooting. The reserve guard’s numbers might not jump off the page, but he had a significant impact in February.

Morris ranked 11th in offensive rating (117.5) out of guards who played at least seven games in the month. He was also fifth in assist to turnover ratio at 6.83. Morris joined Jokić in shining against the Pistons on Super Bowl Sunday, pouring in 19 points, seven assists and seven boards in the overtime loss.

Morris might be an underrated cog in the Nuggets’ success this season, but he enjoyed another stellar month in February.

Jerami Grant

Grant was another player who might have flown under the radar, but he averaged 14.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and shot 50.5 percent from the field.

The 25-year-old has been effective as the Nuggets’ swiss army knife this season, filling in as a starter when needed and guarding multiple positions. His top performance in February came in a banner night against the Pistons on Feb. 25, dropping a career-high 29 points on 12 of 15 shooting.

Grant also continues to be a three-point threat for Denver, shooting a solid 37.8 percent from downtown.

To vote for the Nugget of the Month click here