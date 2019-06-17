ESPN raves about Michael Porter Jr.’s potential on Denver Nuggets

There’s been plenty of excitement over what Denver Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. can do in the 2019 NBA Summer League. The anticipation appears to be already carrying over into some early season forecasts as well.

On ESPN’s morning show, “Get Up,” host Jalen Rose and NBA analyst Adrian Wojnarowski were raving about what the No. 14 pick of the 2018 draft could bring to an already deep Nuggets team.

“Can Michael Porter Jr. of the Nuggets, who were a No. 2 seed, play like a lottery pick,” Rose asked.

Wojnarowski added, “All I’ve heard from Denver is Michael Porter Jr., every day in the gym, has been outstanding. They think he’s going to be really, really good. That team…If he helps that team next year, don’t forget about the Nuggets [as contenders]. They have depth and that’s a really good team.”

It is due to those reasons thatJay Williams, another Get Up host, firmly believes the Nuggets will be the favorites to win the NBA title next season.

“I would go with Denver,” Williams said. “I would go with Denver for their pieces [on the roster].”

Here’s the full clip from Get Up: