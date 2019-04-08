ESPN: Denver Nuggets could be headed for deep postseason run

The Nuggets wrapped up their eighth NBA division title on Friday – an impressive achievement considering the team was previously in a six-year playoff drought. With the playoffs starting on Saturday, ESPN believes Denver could be poised to make a deep run in the postseason.

In the national media outlet’s latest power rankings, the Nuggets currently sit fifth and received high praise from the publication.

“The Nuggets had an outstanding regular season, led by rising superstar Nikola Jokic, who should earn his first All-NBA nod this season,” Andre Snellings wrote. “The Nuggets enter the postseason favored to win at least one round, with a legitimate chance to make a run to the Western Conference finals.”

