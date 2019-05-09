ESPN: Denver Nuggets’ Paul Millsap is crushing post ups

The Nuggets are one win away from reaching their first Western Conference appearance since 2009 and ESPN’s The Lowe Post Podcast has been impressed with several key aspects of the team’s performance – especially Paul Millsap.

The 34-year-old power forward is averaging the second-highest postseason series average of his 13-year career at 19.0 points per game while also grabbing 9.6 rebounds and shooting 54.5 percent from the floor. Zach Lowe and ESPN writer Jackie MacMullan believe his play been a significant advantage in the semifinals so far:

“Paul Millsap is destroying the Blazers one by one,” Lowe said. “They [the Nuggets] drew up some nice sets specifically to take advantage of his speed advantage. Here’s a stat for you…points per post up, Paul Millsap [is averaging] 1.23 points per post up. To put that in perspective, the best offense in the league is averaging 1.15 per possession. Paul Millsap is outdoing that just on post ups.”

Lowe and MacMullan also discussed why Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray are the most unique pick-and-roll combo in the NBA. To hear their thoughts on the series, check out the podcast here.