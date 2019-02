How would you like to compete at the Pepsi Center?

With the Western Union "Money Moves" Contest, you have the opportunity to show us what you've got! Come ready with your best trick shot for a chance to meet Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray, and get courtside seats to a game.

Click here for the full official contest rules.

The Western Union “Money Moves” contest entry period will end on Feb. 28, 2019.