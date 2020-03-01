Alex English reflects on being a black athlete in Denver – Nuggets honor Black History Month

Arguably the greatest Denver Nugget of all time, Alex English left a lasting legacy during his 11 seasons in the Mile High City.



This is the city where English made eight-consecutive All-Star teams, three All-NBA second teams (1982, 1983 and 1986) and showcased his dominance by averaging 28.4 points per game en route to becoming the NBA’s scoring champion in 1983. Although Denver didn’t have a sizable African-American population when English starred in the city, he appreciated how welcomed he felt from Day 1 in the city.



“Being a black athlete in Denver during my era meant not seeing a lot of people that look like me,” English told Nuggets.com via text. “I always felt that Denver was far ahead of the rest of the nation when it came to race relations. Although, my view may be a bit skewed because I was a professional athlete, I never felt mistreated in Denver because of my race.”



English and then-head coach Doug Moe helped pioneer one of the Nuggets’ most successful eras in its history. The two men along with the likes of Fat Lever, Kiki Vandeweghe, T.R. Dunn and Dan Issel played an entertaining brand of high-scoring of basketball that still has some remnants in the league today. Despite only taking 79 three-pointers in 11 years, English still managed to average 26.1 points on 50.9 percent shooting during his time in Denver. Off the court, English was able to find ways to connect with black culture despite the city’s relatively small African-American population.



“The black population in Denver was very small at that time [but] the Black culture was still very rich though,” he said. “I enjoyed The Cleo Parker Robinson Dance company, The Bill Pickett Black Rodeo and a host of other cultural icons there. Denver was a very progressive city even then.”



It is due to that progressivism that English very much remains a part of the Denver’s cultural history and an important pillar of the Nuggets franchise.