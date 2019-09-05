Eighth annual giveSPORTS Equipment Drive to take place Saturday at Pepsi Center

This Saturday, the Denver Nuggets and Kroenke Sports Charities will be hosting the eighth annual giveSPORTS Equipment Drive outside of Pepsi Center. During the event, new and gently used sports equipment (all types) donated by community members and Equipment Drive Challenge partners will be collected in order to provide additional opportunities for all children.

A Prescious Child is a partner for the event and strives to provide opportunities for any and all children looking to participate in sports. GiveSPORTS is a program put on by A Prescious Child, and the program provides new and gently-used sports equipment along with support for sports program costs to children in need, giving them the opportunity to participate in sports. The giveSPORTS Equipment Drive has collected over 177,000 pieces of sports equipment and more than $75,000 in sports scholarships to benefit more than 22,000 kids in need living in the Denver metro area.

As explained on A Prescious Child's website, "Children are able to submit a scholarship application for any sport of their choosing to help cover the cost of registration, tournament fees, camp fees, uniform fees and needed equipment, as well as other sports related fees."

The driving force behind the program is that "A Precious Child believes that no child should be sidelined because of their circumstances. These scholarships give children in need the opportunity to participate in sports alongside their peers despite the hardships they are facing."

To learn more about the eighth annual giveSPORTS Drive taking place Saturday at Pepsi Center, see below.

Who: Community members, Denver Nuggets Dancers, Avalanche Ice Patrol, Team Mascots and select players and alumni from the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, staff and volunteers from A Precious Child.

What: New and gently used sports equipment (all types) donated by community members and Equipment Drive Challenge partners will be collected.

Where: Pepsi Center, Rav 4 Parking Lot, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver, CO 80204

When: Saturday, Sept. 7 from 9 AM – 12 PM

Why: A Precious Child and Kroenke Sports Charities believe that every child deserves the opportunity to participate in sports alongside their peers. giveSPORTS aims to put children into the game and not be sidelined by their circumstance.

In its eighth year, the giveSPORTS Equipment Drive has become an important community event where donors and Equipment Drive Challenge partners can bring their new and gently-used sports equipment to the Pepsi Center. Event co-founders, Kroenke Sports Charities and A Precious Child, invite the public to support disadvantaged and displaced Colorado children in their desire to participate in sports by dropping off new and gently-used sports equipment. Monetary donations, which will be matched up to $5000 by Brannan Sand and Gravel, to support the giveSPORTS scholarship program can also be dropped off at the event.

About Kroenke Sports Charities - Kroenke Sports Charities is committed to improving lives through the spirit and power of sports. We strive to serve our community through education, health and fitness initiatives, athletic programs, and direct aid, with the particular purpose of helping families, children, veterans, and the disabled. Kroenke Sports Charities provides relevant programs and support, directly and with other nonprofit organizations, to ultimately assist, encourage, and enrich the lives of those in need.

About A Precious Child, Inc. - A Precious Child is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides children in need with opportunities and resources to empower them to achieve their full potential. In 2018 alone, A Precious Child served nearly 49,000 disadvantaged and displaced children. A Precious Child provides impoverished Colorado children and families with basic essentials such as clothing, shoes, baby formula, diapers, coats, backpacks and school supplies, sports equipment, and gifts for the holidays. We work to assist children and families facing difficult life challenges such as abuse, neglect, crisis situations, and poverty. Our core initiatives help build the whole child, in addition to providing basic essentials, we help children and their families navigate community resources, working with schools to strengthen attendance initiatives, and providing services and resources to agency partners to strengthen their impact.

Since 2008, A Precious Child has provided opportunities and resources to more than 240,000 children and their caregivers. A Precious Child serves eight counties surrounding the Denver Metro area, including Arapahoe, Adams, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson, and Weld.