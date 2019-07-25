On September 7, 2019, the eighth annual giveSPORTS Drive will be hosted at the Pepsi Center Toyota Rav4 Lot from 9:00-11:30 a.m. Kroenke Sports Charities, in collaboration with A Precious Child, collects donated new and gently-used sports equipment and distributes these items to children in the most need in the community. Donors who drop off goods at the Pepsi Center on September 7 will receive a ticket voucher good for two tickets to Avalanche or Nuggets pre-season game of their choice.

New and Gently-Used Items

We accept all sports equipment; however, we need equipment in the following sports as they are the most requested:

Football

Basketball

Soccer

Baseball

Softball

Lacrosse

Volleyball

Hockey

New Items Only

Athletic Cups

Mouth Guards

No clothing donations

Learn more at apreciouschild.org/what-we-do/givesports/