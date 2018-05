The Nuggets will host the following players as a part of pre-draft workouts:

Monday:

Cody Martin, Nevada – F / 6-7 / 210

Admiral Schofield, Tennessee – F / 6-5 / 238

Tyler Davis, Texas A&M – C / 6-10 / 266

William McDowell-White, Brose Bamberg – G / 6-5 / 185

Reid Travis, Stanford – F / 6-8 / 245

Isaiah Reese, Canisius – F / 6-5 / 185