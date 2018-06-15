2018 NBA Draft Watch Party

Nuggets fans, the place to be for the NBA Draft on June 21 is Stoney’s Bar and Grill on Lincoln for the 2018 Denver Nuggets Draft Party present by Miller Lite. Join the Denver Nuggets Dancers, SuperMascot Rocky and more for an exciting evening! The first 250 fans to arrive will receive a free Nuggets Draft t-shirt, and all fans in attendance will have a chance to win prizes and autographed items, courtesy of Miller Lite. A live broadcast from Altitude Sports 950 starts at 3pm and party festivities kick off at 5pm.