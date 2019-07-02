Denver Nuggets’ Thomas Welsh excited for leadership role during NBA Summer League

Thomas Welsh was the 58th pick in the 2018 Draft and played just 36 minutes in the NBA during the 2018-19 season with the Denver Nuggets. However, Welsh embraced the opportunity that was presented to him through a two-way contract to work on his game and focus on what the team could need from him in the future.

Welsh entered the NBA after four seasons at UCLA in which he first established himself as an inside presence for the Bruins. During Welsh’s senior season, he expanded his game beyond the arc and worked to become a true stretch five as the NBA continued to emphasize the 3-pointer. The 7-footer spent most of the 2018-19 season in the G League, where he appeared in 20 games. The 23-year-old big man averaged 10.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Iowa Wolves. Welsh was very efficient in those games, as he connected on 51.6 percent of his shots from the field and 48.4 percent from three.

As he prepares for his second season in the NBA, Welsh is embracing his role on the Nuggets’ 2019 Summer League squad, where he serves as an experienced leader for the rookies.

"Having been through it for a year, I kind of know what to expect going into it,” Welsh told Nuggets.com following Tuesday’s practice. “For Summer League, teams are constructed in a very short period of time, so I just want to do what I can to help facilitate team bonding and bring everyone together. For events like this, more often than not it's the teams that know how to run their plays offensively and defensively and have each other's backs that are going to be more successful than not."

Welsh’s leadership has already rubbed off on some of the undrafted rookies on Denver’s Summer League roster. “Thomas has been a great teammate, I can tell already, with just the way he interacts with you,” Terence Davis said. “He’s been really helpful.”

While Welsh joins a group of second-year players that includes Jarred Vanderbilt, Brandon Goodwin. Welsh is also just as focused on improving his game during the summer.

"In general, I still want to get better at everything,” Welsh said. “I'm not the player I want to be yet, and I think I have a high ceiling. I know I'll work as hard as I possibly can to be the best I can be. I'm ready to do whatever I need to do."

Welsh brings a unique skill set to the table at the center position. The former UCLA Bruin provides a big body in the paint at 7’0” yet is nimble and accurate enough to stretch the defense out from beyond the arc.

It is that shooting ability that excites Jordi Fernández, a Nuggets assistant coach that will serve as the head coach of the Summer League squad.

"The 3-point line is a huge factor for him,” Fernández said. “He's capable of making threes, but of course, in order to make threes, you have to take them. It's hard to come in with the mentality that 'I'm going to shoot five, six 3-pointers being a traditional five' but that's what we've encouraged him to do.”

Welsh shot 40.2 percent from beyond the arc during his senior season at UCLA and as mentioned earlier, connected on 48.4 percent from three during his 20 G League contests. As centers around the league continue to expand their range, Welsh understands the trend surrounding the 3-point shooting big men in the league. However, he also realizes the need for a balanced game around that sweet-shooting.

"It (3-point shooting) is a big tool for me and is something that I've worked hard on and has come a long way,” Welsh said. “I want to continue to improve on it, but I also don't want to just be a one-trick pony. I want to have a balanced game around it. But there's definitely a market for it, so I want to be as good a shooter than I can."

Ultimately, Welsh’s goal is to be a leader for the Summer League squad while showing the Nuggets coaching staff that he can be trusted on.

"A big thing for me is to build trust with the coaching staff when it comes to my game,” Welsh said after Tuesday’s practice. “To do that, I want to focus on doing the little things. Running the floor for layups, setting good screens, being a great passer and being a good pick-and-roll defender. During Summer League I'm going to focus on doing the little things and hopefully finding some playing time next season."

Fernández appreciates Welsh’s hustle and determination to help the Summer League team in any way he can and looks forward to the performances that Welsh can put together in Las Vegas over the next two weeks.

"He understands the game, he communicates, all those little things,” Fernández said. “Hopefully he can put all of those things together and have a great Summer League and feel good about himself. He's one of those guys that you always cheer for because he's always there for you and his teammates."