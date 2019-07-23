Denver Nuggets Stat of the Week: 108.1 defensive rating

During offseason installments of Stat of the Week, we will take a look at some crucial numbers from the Denver Nuggets’ 2018-19 season and analyze the impact they had on the team’s success. Of course, we will also preview the team’s upcoming season as it relates to each figure. This week, the focus will be on Denver’s defense in the 2018-19 campaign.

Up until the 2018-19 season, the Nuggets struggled defensively during Michael Malone’s tenure as head coach. In 2017-18, Denver ranked 23rd in defensive rating. However, much of that could be attributed to the 44 games Paul Millsap missed during his debut season with the team. With Millsap appearing in 70 games this past season, Malone had a true defensive anchor at his disposal, and the results were certainly noticeable.

The Nuggets jumped up to 10th in defensive rating in 2018-19. Millsap appearing in more joined forces with Gary Harris in the starting lineup to create a dynamic defensive duo. When the two shared the court together, Denver’s defensive rating dropped to 105.6, which would have ranked third in the league if translated over the course of the regular season.

Harris provides solid defense on the perimeter, as he is able to move his feet to keep up with quicker guards and use hands to stay active in the passing lanes. Meanwhile, Millsap provides versatile defense both on-and-off the ball, with his primary assignments being bigger forwards and small-ball centers.

Another key development throughout the 2018-19 season that played a significant role in Denver’s defensive improvement is the team’s progression in defending the 3-point line. In today’s NBA, it’s no secret the 3-pointer plays a main role in a majority of offenses around the league. In 2017-18, the Nuggets ranked 28th in opponent 3-point percentage, as opponents knocked down 38.1 percent of shots from deep.

However, that all changed this past season. Opponents only connected on 34.4 percent from beyond the arc against Denver, which ranked first in the league. Although 3-point shooting percentages can be affected by a variety of factors, the turnaround is certainly impressive for the Nuggets and was undoubtedly a key factor in the defensive improvement.

When it came time for the playoffs, Millsap and Harris were supported by Torrey Craig, who provided a defensive presence on the wing against the likes of DeMar DeRozan and Damian Lillard.

Heading into the 2019-2020 season, the Nuggets are poised to continue their development on the defensive end. Not only will Malone have his full playoff rotation back, but Denver traded for versatile forward Jerami Grant, who will bolster the team’s defense.

Standing in at 6’9” with a 7’3” wingspan, Grant has the length and mobility to guard nearly every position on the floor. Grant posted strong defensive metrics last season (+0.9 defensive box plus-minus and +0.86 defensive real plus-minus), while Oklahoma City’s defense improved by 1.6 points per 100 possessions when Grant was on the floor. His length and wingspan allow him to be active in the passing lanes and block shots around the rim. Last season, the former second-round pick averaged 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, which is similar to Millsap, who averaged 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

In Grant, the Nuggets not only have a power forward to backup Millsap, but also a player that can guard the elite wing players on other Western Conference playoff teams, of which there are plenty (Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, LeBron James, etc.).

With Grant joining the team, Malone will now have several defenders to throw at opponents. A lineup consisting of Harris, Craig, Grant and Millsap will certainly be poised for defensive success, especially against smaller lineups.

As the Nuggets prepare for another competitive season in the Western Conference, they have the tools to execute defensively on a consistent basis, which will serve them well throughout the grind of the regular season and in the playoffs, where a single play or two can decide a game.