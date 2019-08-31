Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokić, Juancho Hernangómez shine in FIBA World Cup’s opening day

On the opening day of the FIBA World Cup, Nikola Jokić and Juancho Hernangómez showcased why the Nuggets have one of the NBA’s deepest frontcourts.

Jokić and Serbia played in the tournament’s first game and absolutely dominated Angola, routing the opposition 105-59. In typical Jokić fashion, the All-NBA first-teamer had a well-rounded performance, putting up 14 points on 80 percent shooting and adding six assists and five rebounds in 22 minutes of action. The Nuggets’ All-Star had the second-highest efficiency rating of the game at 31. His teammate Bogdan Bogdanovic led all scorers in the game with 24 points, hitting 5 of 7 from behind the arc.

In the closing game of Saturday’s action, Hernangómez showed his lethal scoring touch for Spain in a commanding 101-62 win against Tunisia. The Nuggets’ reserve forward was a perfect 4 of 4 from the floor, finishing third in scoring for the Spaniards with 13 points. He also had a game-high eight rebounds. Hernangómez played a crucial role in the third quarter for Spain, grabbing four rebounds and contributing four points in a 30-8 run which iced the game. Phoenix Suns point guard Ricky Rubio had a game high in points and assists with 17 and nine respectively.

All attention now turns to Jokić and Hernangómez’s other frontcourt partner in Mason Plumlee, who could see some action in Team USA’s game against the Czech Republic on Sunday (6:30 a.m. MT, ESPN+).