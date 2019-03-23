Denver Nuggets' Michael Malone Focused on Preparing Team for Playoff Challenges

After securing a 111-93 victory over the Knicks, Nuggets head coach Mike Malone was asked if he values being the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

It’s a fair question, all things considered.

Denver is tied with Philadelphia for the longest active winning streak in the NBA at six games and also shares the same record as the Western leaders in Golden State at 49-22. Yet, Malone’s answer might surprise a few.

“The first seed? I wouldn’t say it’s ultra-important,” he responded.

Malone acknowledged the team would love to clinch the top seed in the West, but he insisted that he and his players have bigger goals. The mindset now is all about playoff preparation.

“I would much rather be a healthy, rested team headed into the playoffs and give ourselves a chance to be a dangerous team.” Malone explained. “We’re not a team that’s just satisfied with making it. We want to be a team that gets in there and makes some noise.”

That’s easier said than done, especially when you have one of the youngest rosters in the league.The only players with significant playoff experience in the rotation are Paul Millsap, Mason Plumlee and Will Barton.

“It is going to be an awakening for a lot of our guys when they get to the playoffs,” Malone said. “When they take away the running and make it into a possession-by-possession game.”

Still, Malone is encouraged by what he’s seen from his players during the team’s six-game win streak. The team has shown positive momentum in key areas – especially on defense.

“The defense has been pretty good as of late, it’s helping us win games,” the coach said. “I think guys are understanding the importance of being a very good defensive team and that will help us in the playoffs.”

During the win streak, the Nuggets are third in the NBA in points allowed at 102.0 and are second in opponent third point percentage (30.5) over the past six games. In a league that increasingly becoming focused on long-range shooting, Denver’s effectiveness in containing opponents from beyond the arc could be pivotal in the postseason. The team has also shown progress in blocking shots, as they have blocked 5.3 shots per game, an improvement over their season average of 4.5.

There’s plenty to talk about offensively as well.

During the team’s current six-game run, it is first in the league in field-goal percentage (49.5), third in 3-point percentage (39.5) and fourth in assists (29.5) – not bad considering the tough shooting night Denver had in New York. All of these stats sound promising, but the most important thing will be how all of those components come together when the playoffs start. Malone won’t let up until his team finds consistency.

“Right now, our [postseason] preparation is win the division, win as many games as possible,” Malone said.

He later added, “It so important to head into the first weekend of the playoffs starting [to] be playing at a high level. Having a rhythm and confidence. As of late, we’ve won six in a row…now we have to sustain that.”