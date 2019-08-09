Denver Nuggets’ Supermascot Rocky to be gifted Mascot Hall of Fame ring

On Saturday, August 10, Denver Nuggets’ Supermascot Rocky will be presented with his official induction ring from the Mascot Hall of Fame. Although Rocky has been a member of the Hall of Fame since 2006, he was unable to attend the induction ceremony at the time and thus didn’t receive his official ring commemorating the induction.

However, Rocky will be present at the Mascot Hall of Fame and Museum this Saturday, where he will be presented with his official ring.

Rocky has established himself as one of the most recognized and celebrated mascots in all of sports. Rocky has become a staple at every Nuggets home game, and his daring acrobatics and innovative skits have made his performances eagerly anticipated by fans and players alike.

Rocky’s popularity and skills have also allowed him to make several appearances for other professional sports teams and perform on behalf of the NBA at the All-Star Game as well as several international functions.

Rocky made his NBA debut on Dec. 15, 1990 and has continued to evolve in his performances. However, Rocky has been just as instrumental to the Nuggets organization off-the-court, as he has become an integral part of community programs and makes countless appearances at schools of all levels throughout the state of Colorado.

The Mascot Hall of Fame was established in 2005 and is located in Whiting, Indiana. There are currently 20 inducted members, making it an exclusive honor for mascots in all sports. Other notable Hall-of-Fame mascots include Benny the Bull, Mr. Met and The Coyote. According to the official website, “The mission of the Mascot Hall of Fame is to honor mascot performers, performances, and programs that have positively affected their communities through mascot-themed, interactive exhibits embedded with S.T.E.A.M.-based education for the K-8 student population, families and sports fans alike.”

Rocky will be at the Hall of Fame facility from 1-1:30 pm C.T where he will receive his ring and meet fans.