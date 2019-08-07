Denver Nuggets and Kroenke Sports Charities participate in Special Olympics Youth Sports Day

On July 12, the Denver Nuggets and Kroenke Sports participated in Special Olympics Youth Sports Day, presented by Cardel Homes. The activities took place at John Derry Park in Englewood, CO and provided children with plenty of sports to play and enjoy.

Overall, there were 170 Special Olympics Colorado Young Athletes (ages 2-12 years) that participated in the event. There were five stations set-up to let kids play soccer, lacrosse, hockey, dance (which was led by the Denver Nuggets Dancers) and basketball (which was led by former Nuggets player Ervin Johnson, who is currently a community ambassador for the Nuggets). Other attendees included Avalanche Ambassadors Rick Berry and Pierre Turgeon, Mascot Bernie, Ice Patrol and Rapids' Mascot Franz.

Representatives of Cardel Homes were also at the event and provided Rita’s Italian Ice for the children. The event took place from 9 am – 12 pm and continued an annual tradition for the Nuggets and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

“Youth Sports Day is just another way in which we can partner with Special Olympics Colorado," said Deb Dowling, the Vice President of Community Relations for KSE. "The Nuggets have worked with SOCO for more than 25 years on our annual Team Basketball Skills Clinic and SOCO Unified Schools Program has been a Signature Program of Kroenke Sports Charities for several years. This gives all of our KSE teams a chance to interact with the amazing SOCO young athletes bringing the joy of our sports to a new group.”