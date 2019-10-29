The Denver Nuggets find themselves in familiar territory to start the season

The Nuggets are off to a 3-0 start in the 2019-20 season. In the 2018-19 campaign, Denver also won its first three games. In both instances, it has been the team’s defense that has fueled their early success, rather than the high-powered offense that fans are used to seeing at Pepsi Center.

This is why panic shouldn’t be setting in after the Nuggets have escaped with narrow victories against the Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are in a very similar position to start the 2019-20 season, with the defense thriving in early matchups.

Denver is currently tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the eighth-ranked defensive rating at 100.3. In the Nuggets’ 3-0 start last season, their 93.2 defensive rating was far-and-away the best in the league during that early stretch.

The offense on the other hand? Well that side of the ball hasn’t come easy for the Nuggets over the first three games in each of the past two seasons. Last season, Denver had the 23rd-ranked offensive rating after three games at 105.5. Compare that to this season, in which the Nuggets currently own a 104.3 offensive rating, good for 16th in the league (this also highlights the fact that so far this season, offense is down across the league – something to keep an eye on moving forward).

Struggles from beyond the arc were a driving force in the slow offensive start in 2018-19, as Denver shot just 27.4 percent on 3-pointers in their first three games. Contrast that to this season, where the Nuggets have connected on 36.8 percent from deep in their first three wins. And while the team’s pace is down this season compared to last, the main connection between the two sluggish offensive starts likely comes down to ball movement.

In 2018-19, Denver averaged just 23 assists per game to start the season (they finished the season averaging 27.4 per game). In their 3-0 start this year, the Nuggets have averaged 21.3 assists per game, good for 21st in the league. Everyone knows how Denver’s offense operates, as it starts and ends with fluid ball and player movement.

Now, the time for panic has not arrive yet. The Nuggets finished the 2018-19 season with the league’s seventh-ranked offense and haven’t finished lower than that since the 2015-16 season. If the key players stay healthy this season, there is no reason to believe that Denver can’t iron out the kinks on that side of the ball.

Where fans should be encouraged is on the defensive side of the floor. For a second straight season, Denver has looked impressive on that end to begin the year. After that top-ranked defensive performance to start last season, the Nuggets finished with the 10th-ranked defense over the course of the season.

With Jerami Grant joining the rotation, Denver has even more versatility to matchup with opponents on a nightly basis. Grant not only injects length and verticality into Denver’s defense, he is also a tremendous athlete that can make impressive stops that provide energy for the team.

Yes, the first three wins of the season haven’t looked pretty on the offensive end. Yet given Denver’s start to the 2018-19 season and the talent in the rotation, there is plenty of reason to believe that while the defense is already elite, the offense will soon join in the upper echelon of the league.