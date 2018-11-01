Denver Nuggets City Edition Jerseys

On June 6, the Denver Nuggets unveiled an evolved brand identity that includes a new color palette, five distinct modern logos and three updated uniforms at a VIP event at Dairy Block in downtown Denver. The fourth and final revamped City Edition uniform is to be announced on Thursday.

The new City Edition uniform was inspired by the team’s original Rainbow Skyline uniform that was worn by the team from the 1981-82 season through 1992-93. The original logo was created by fans. Carl Scheer, in advance of the 1981 season, created a fan contest in which anyone could enter, and Nuggets staff would decide on the winning design.

The front-runner was Scheer’s logo that featured the Denver skyline set against the Rocky Mountains and included a rainbow-colored background which became known as the “Rainbow Skyline”. The classic skyline uniforms were derived from this logo.

The design was chosen because of the standout design that represented the vibrancy and growth of Denver that occurred in the 1980’s. Perhaps the colorful logo has a bit of good luck behind it, from 1982 to 1990 the Nuggets made the playoffs in nine consecutive seasons while wearing the Rainbow Skyline uniforms.

In 2018-19, the current update of the City Edition uniform was a joint project between the Denver Nuggets and NIKE. The new design is meant to honor the classic design while modernizing it to fit the Mile High City’s advancement, evolution and modernization that is taking place in the present era.

The return of the Rainbow Skyline uniforms marks 25 years since the design was originally retired as the team’s main uniforms. The last time the Nuggets team wore the classic version of the uniform was for a one-night-only special event during Dikembe Mutombo’s jersey retirement ceremony on Oct. 29. 2016.

The Nuggets will don the Nike City Edition uniform during seven games this season that include:

Date Opponent Tuesday, Nov. 13 Houston Rockets Tuesday, Nov. 27 LA Lakers Sunday, Jan. 13 Portland Trailblazers Saturday, Jan. 19 Cleveland Cavaliers Saturday, March 2 New Orleans Pelicans Saturday, March 16 Indiana Pacers Wednesday, April 10 Minnesota Timberwolves

City Edition jerseys and additional merchandise will be available for sale online beginning on Thursday, Nov. 8 at 9 p.m. MST and at the Nuggets team store, Altitude Authentics on Friday, Nov. 9.