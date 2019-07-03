Denver Nuggets’ Bol Bol: "I’m in the perfect situation"

It’s been less than two weeks since Bol Bol was selected by the Denver Nuggets with the 44th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, but the rookie already has quite the following…literally.

“I’ve been asked for a lot of photos and autographs [since arriving in Denver],” Bol said with a smile on Tuesday in his first press conference as a Nugget.

The 7-foot-2 center with an astonishing 7-8 wingspan says he’s asked how tall he is at least 10 times a day, but he doesn’t appear to mind it. He has been impressed with the Mile High City, saying his new home is way nicer than he imagined it to be. More importantly, he believes he’s found an ideal landing spot with the Nuggets after a turbulent draft night.

“It’s surprising [where I got drafted], but I think it ended up being a perfect situation,” Bol said. “Everyone on staff is very cautious and I like how they’re moving slow and actually care about what’s going on.”

Bol is referring to his return to action after suffering a season-ending foot injury while playing for Oregon during the 2018-19 season. He was widely expected to be a lottery pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, but injury concerns saw the 19-year-old fall out of the first round altogether. When healthy, Bol was a dominant force for the Ducks, averaging 21 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game in nine appearances – shooting 56.1 percent and an impressive 52 percent on three-pointers.

“I haven’t even played a game yet, so I don’t how I could be disappointed,” Bol explained. “I could have gone undrafted and that’s even worse.”

Bol insists he’s 100 percent, stating his foot is fully recovered but he understands why there’s a cautious and patient approach in working him into the team. Bol’s full offseason regiment hasn’t been determined yet, but he’s already started individual workouts and is focusing on his strength and conditioning. Although Bol’s role is yet to be established, he realizes just how far he’s come over the past few years.

“I think it’s crazy because I feel like I was just in high school three months ago,” Bol said. “It [becoming an NBA player] came a lot faster than I thought [it would].”