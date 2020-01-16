The Denver Nuggets Auction is now live!

Nuggets fans – here’s your chance to own a one-of-a-kind item from your Denver Nuggets. This unique Denver Nuggets Auction features murals by local artist Chaz Emmons, canvas prints by Thomas "DeTour" Evans, custom Denver Nuggets shoes by Jimmy Conca and autographed balls and jerseys from players such as Nikola Jokić and Michael Porter Jr.!

You can view the items up for auction by clicking here or you can text NUGGETS to 52182. Auction proceeds benefit the community programs of Kroenke Sports Charities including sports programs for Denver Public School Schools middle school children, Special Olympics Colorado Unified Schools, Gold Crown Foundation, Rolling Nuggets and more!

The auction will close on Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. MT.