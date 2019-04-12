Denver Mayor: Nuggets in five vs. San Antonio Spurs

The Nuggets playoff festivities got off to a strong start, thanks to Denver’s Mayor Michael B. Hancock, team mascot Rocky and some passionate fans at the city’s Wellington Webb building on ELEVATE Friday.

The mayor and Rocky unveiled a large Nuggets flag in the center of the building’s lobby. It was followed by an announcement that the Denver Mayor's Office will be lit in Nuggets colors every time the team plays in the postseason. The mayor is thrilled to have postseason basketball back in Denver.

“It’s pretty exciting, it’s been a long time since we’ve seen the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs,” Hancock told Nuggets.com. “What I love about it is that this is a team that they’ve actually been raised through their system -- they are playing phenomenally well together. I’m excited for them.”

There were dozens of fans in attendance at the event, and several got ELEVATE playoff shirts. The mayor is predicting that Denver should be able to get past the San Antonio Spurs in the first round.

“I think we’re going to get past San Antonio,” he said. “I like this matchup against San Antonio. I think we matchup well against them.

He later added, “I think its Nuggets in five.”