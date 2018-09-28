Everybody Ask Chris: The Nuggets Mailbag

SAN DIEGO – Training camp has started and the Nuggets are in full swing here on the campus of San Diego State University. And that means it’s time to answer some early camp questions. So, we’re kicking off the season with this mailbag, which answers seven questions compiled from submissions via the Q&A form and through the hashtag #EverybodyAskChris.

Q: Fgzo (@Fgzo12) – The Nuggets seem deep at guard. Harris, Murray, IT, Morris, Beasley. If MPJ is not healthy (doesn't play), we seem short at the 3 (Barton, Craig). Who else might legitimately fill the SF spot? Play good D against other SF/wings & provide ok scoring? #EverybodyAskChris

A: Fgzo – That answer begins with one player right off the top – Trey Lyles. There are plans to spot him in for some duty at small forward during the season, and Lyles knows it. That’s part of the reason he worked himself into the best shape of his young career over the summer. “It’s conditioning, working on footspeed, and just having confidence in yourself that you’re able to do it,” said Lyles after Wednesday’s practice. Juancho Hernangomez would be another name to keep an eye on in that respect. The Nuggets have played him at small forward before, so it wouldn’t be new to him. I happen to think Lyles is an underrated defender, but clearly both he and Hernangomez will have to prove they have the feet to stay in front of quicker players.

Q: Nate Haas – With some pictures surfacing in the off-season of apparent weight loss by Jokic, does he look to be in shape for the start of training camp? Gaining muscle weight would seem to be the way he needed to go!

A: Nate – The Joker is in good condition, and I promise you he’s not down any appreciable number of pounds that would put him at a strength disadvantage. His summer was largely not about weight, one way or another. It was more about strength, quickness and footwork. Can he guard on the perimeter for a few dribbles if he’s switched onto a smaller, quicker player? Will he be even better with his feet on the block in post-up situations? Can he hold his ground better when sealing defenders off on post-ups and block outs? It’s a continual fine-tuning of his skills and the things that will take him from one level to the next. We’ll see how well the work pays off as we watch him in games.

Q: Danny Young – Isaiah, MPJ, and Jarred all seem to be ?? in same way or other going into the season. Which of the three do you think impacts the Nuggets first? And which of the three do you think impacts the Nuggets the most this season?

A: Danny – The answer to both of these questions is Isaiah Thomas. He’s the most veteran of the group and already has a track record of huge success in the NBA. Health is the only question with him and he’s working diligently on getting back on the court to join the team. But his resume speaks for itself. He’ll be counted on as the Nuggets primary reserve at point guard, and I think will eventually be in the mix for Sixth Man of the Year because he’ll score in bunches with that second unit. And the Nuggets will need the production, with Will Barton moving to the starting lineup.

Q: Hasan Saeed (@Haseedx) – How's IT looking? #EverybodyAskChris

A: Hasan – He hasn’t gotten on the court as of yet as he continues hip rehab, and is not likely to be available when the regular season starts. The good news is Monte Morris, who will be the reserve at the start of the season, has looked solid through the first few days of training camp.

Q: Harlow Robinson (@Harlow Robinson) – Hey Chris, keep up the good work! Curious your thoughts on the future potentials of the “out of the rotation” guys. Where do you think the ceilings are for Morris and Lydon? Thanks! #EverybodyAskChris

A: Harlow – I think both have the potential to be very good NBA players. You’ll see Monte Morris immediately, because he’s been the primary reserve point guard while Isaiah Thomas has been out. He’s got good vision and speed. He’s a low-turnover player, which obviously is a good thing for a point guard. Defensively he’ll use quickness to be effective and make up for not being as strong as some of the players he will face. He plays the game at a great pace without making mistakes, and is shooting the ball well, too. All of those things should continue to improve as well, because he’s as serious as they come about improving.

Tyler Lydon is just starting to scratch the surface. He’s a much more confident player during this training camp, and because of that we’re starting to see the full outline of everything he can do on the court. He can do a little bit of everything – handle it, pass, shoot, rebound. He’ll dive on the floor for loose basketballs. He’ll make long range 3-point shots. He moves well on the court. And he does it in a 6-foot-9 package. He profiles as a “matchup problem” guy, who can play power forward and cause issues for opposing defenses with his ability to space the court and shoot.

Q: Corey Shellenberger (@stnwal) – #EverybodyAskChris Any indication of how Coach Malone is going to use Trey Lyles?

A: Corey – Let’s start with the minutes. I have every expectation we’ll see Trey on the court every night in a consistent role at the forward spots. And I think we’ll see him mostly play power forward during the season; he’ll be spotted in at small forward from time-to-time. I don’t expect him to play a significant amount of time at small forward unless injuries or foul trouble makes it necessary for him to fill-in.

Q: Erlite (@SlimeStarshine) – Are there any players this year that you think could have a drastic improvement compared to last year? Either a drastic improvement overall or maybe a drastic improvement in just a small certain area? E.G. Defence for jokic #EverybodyAskChris

A: Erlite – Trey Lyles I think we’ll see take a big leap from last season to this. I think we’ll see Will Barton and Nikola Jokic continue to improve defensively. I think we’ll see more offense out of Torrey Craig. I think we’ll continue to see Jamal Murray’s ball-handling improve as well as his pull-up shooting. I think we’ll find that Malik Beasley’s shooting and ball-handling have also improved.

