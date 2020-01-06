The incredibly durable Mr. Plumlee

ATLANTA – Shootaround was wrapping up in Atlanta on Monday morning, when Gary Harris had to verify a piece of news he’d just heard. It was that Mason Plumlee, the Nuggets reserve center, had played in 141 straight games.

It just so happened that Plumlee was walking by.

“141 straight, Mase?” Harris said. “A hundred and forty-one straight games?”

Plumlee smiled.

“Oh yeah,” he said. “Yeah, yeah.”

It’s an absurdly high number.

Only seven other players have a streak longer than Plumlee’s at this moment in the NBA. He is the Nuggets’ iron man, and one of the most reliably available players in the league. The question put to him was this: Do you remember the last time you missed a game?

Plumlee gazed off into the distance to think.

“Against San Antonio,” he said. “I hurt my calf.”

He was right. The Nuggets game at the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 30, 2018 was the first of eight consecutive games Plumlee missed because of that calf injury. He returned to the lineup Feb. 23, coincidentally against the Spurs as well.

And he hasn’t missed a game since.

Monday’s game at the Atlanta Hawks will be Plumlee’s 142nd straight game played. Going into Monday night’s NBA action, these are the top eight players on the active games played:

Joe Ingles (Utah) 339

Cory Joseph (Sacramento) 230

P.J. Tucker (Houston) 204

Patty Mills (San Antonio) 204

Buddy Hield (Sacramento) 183

Royce O’Neale (Utah) 159

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (L.A. Lakers) 154

Mason Plumlee (Denver) 141

“Mainly, it’s just staying healthy,” Plumlee said. “But, also mentally – there’s some things you know you can play with, and some things that you can’t. But just being available; a lot of people say half the job is showing up. So, stay healthy, show up and be there for your teammates.”

This streak hasn’t come without playing through some stuff.

“A lot of different things… dislocated fingers, rolled ankles,” Plumlee said. “Just things that, they are annoying but they shouldn’t keep you from playing. I’ve seen Jamal (Murray) last year play on an ankle that looked like it would keep anybody out. But it’s a testament to his toughness. If you love the game you want to be out there. So, if you can play with it, play with it.”

Playing every night doesn’t come without planning. He’s got a daily routine to take care of himself. He checks in with the Nuggets training staff on a daily basis.

“I think having good communication with the training staff, letting them know when something’s nagging you so you can get out in front of it,” he said. “We do a lot of preventative stuff here. But, for the nagging stuff, just addressing it right away.”

Harris was asked if he could wrap his mind around playing in 141 straight games. He did not hesitate with his answer.

“Nooo,” he said. “Mason does a great job taking care of his body. He’s professional day in and day out. For him to go out there and play that many games, it’s just a testament to who he is and the type of basketball player he is.”

Plumlee likes the streak. He likes the fact that he pulls on the uniform and hits the court every night, no matter what. But he did take a moment to put his own number into historical perspective.

“Really, when I think about it, people talk about streaks and records, A.C. Green was, like, a thousand (straight games played)?” he said.

And yes. Green the former L.A. Lakers standout in the 1980s and 90s, played in a still-standing record of 1,192 straight games.

“I just compare it to that and it feels like not a streak at all,” Plumlee said, smiling. “He did a thousand, I did a hundred. So, you know, it’s cool."