Defensive Work Floats to the Top of the Nuggets' Training Camp To-Do List

SAN DIEGO – There will be changes to how the Nuggets operate on defense this season. It is the area where there is room for the most improvement, and everyone around the team expects it will do just that.

“As I told our team (Monday) night in the meeting that we had, the presentation I went through with them, it’s no secret; we have to be better defensively,” coach Michael Malone said. “Last couple of years we have a unique offensive identity, and we’ve become a premier offensive team in the NBA, it’s no secret. But on the other side of the ball there has to be buy-in, there has to be commitment, there has to be improvement. And when we do that, and do that consistently, we will be a very dangerous team. My hope is we can really instill that in training camp.”

Malone stressed that he doesn’t want to “take away from our offense” to get it done. Last season, the Nuggets were sixth in points and sixth in offensive rating. That side of the court is well taken care of. Defense is where the biggest strides can be made.

“It starts with being disciplined,” guard Gary Harris said. “We’ve got to be disciplined first, and we’ve got to communicate and we’ve got to depend on each other. It’s going to take all five guys on the floor and it’s going to start with communication.”

Center Nikola Jokić echoed Harris’s sentiments, saying Nuggets defensive improvement hinges on “communication, trust, don’t give up on any play, just make it work.”

A good chunk of Tuesday’s training camp-opening practice on the campus of San Diego State University dealt with the defensive details. As Jokić alluded to, multiple effort plays were stressed as well.

“I’ve been part of some great defensive teams, and we didn’t have the toughest guys in the world,” Malone said. “But they knew where to be, they anticipated. … Collectively, no matter who is on the floor, what five guys are out there, we have to find a way to be improved. Grit, positionally, discipline, communication and multiple effort are kind of the three things that we’re hammering home on that end of the floor.”

How much can the Nuggets be improved defensively?

“A lot,” Harris said. “If we get one more stop per game or one more stop a half, you saw the stats, we would go from 30th to (almost) top 15,” Harris said. “So, it’s the little things. And I think we are more than capable of doing that, and it starts here.”

