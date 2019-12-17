Daily Nugget: Three advanced stats behind Denver’s three-game win streak
The Nuggets have been back to their best since returning home after a 1-3 road trip on the East Coast, winning three in a row. Although Denver’s traditional stats don’t really stand out during the run, its advanced ones are off the charts.
Here are some impressive numbers by Michael Malone’s team from 12/11 to 12/17:
- No. 2 in offensive rating (118.8): This is the key considering some of the Nuggets’ struggles on offense earlier this season. Their gradual improvement shows that the team can eventually work its way back to being one of the top 10 offenses in the league as its been over the past three seasons.
- No. 3 in net rating (9.9): Although the Nuggets’ defensive rating has slipped to 14th during the past week, their overall performance is signified by their impressive overall net rating – which is just behind the Pacers and the Bucks.
- No.1 in offensive rebound percentage: Malone has challenged his team to fight for more offensive rebounds and they’ve responded, grabbing 35.8 percent of available offensive boards. That creates more second-chance opportunities for Denver, an area where it is currently tied for first in the league at 18 second-chance points per game.
