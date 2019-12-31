Daily Nugget: Denver’s top plays and moments of 2019

It’s been a very successful calendar year for the Denver Nuggets. During the first five months of 2019, Denver wrapped up a 54-win regular-season campaign and advanced to Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The 54 wins were the most Denver has had in a single season since 2012-13, while advancing to the second round of the playoffs was the farthest the team had gone since the 2009 postseason.

Given all of the success the Nuggets had over the past year, there were certainly plenty of highlights and memorable moments. From the four-overtime thriller in Game 3 of the series against the Portland Trail Blazers to several game-winning shots from Nikola Jokić, fans had plenty to cheer about over the past calendar year.

It helped that the Nuggets have thrived in crunch-time minutes throughout the year, as their +13.2 net-rating in the clutch ranked third during the 2018-19 season, while they have posted a very similar +13.0 net-rating in the clutch to begin the 2019-20 campaign.

As 2019 comes to a close, take a look back at some of the Nuggets’ best plays throughout the year. If the past 12 months are any indication, fans won’t have to wait long for the Nuggets to create more highlights and memories in 2020.