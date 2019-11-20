The Daily Nugget: Paul Millsap’s impressive start to the season

Heading into the 2019-20 season, there was a focus on limiting Paul Millsap’s playing time during the regular season in order to ensure he was as fresh as possible for another extended playoff run. There was talk of “load management” at Media Day, while the addition of Jerami Grant brought another talented defender to the frontcourt to absorb the additional playing time.

However, the 34-year-old Millsap has been thriving despite playing reduced minutes this season and has arguably been the Nuggets’ best player throughout the team’s first 12 games. The veteran forward is averaging 14.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season on 62.5 percent true shooting, which would easily set a career-high for him over the course of a season.

Even Millsap himself had to joke about the conversation surrounding his age this week:

Millsap’s play over the past five games has resembled that of his prime, All-Star seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. During this recent stretch, the four-time All-Star averaged 17.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game on 51.8 percent shooting from the field (including 60 percent from beyond the arc).

In addition to his impressive perimeter shooting, Millsap has also been getting to the basket and dunking with ferocity this season. 9.6 percent of Millsap’s field-goal attempts have been dunks so far this season, his highest mark since the 2008-09 campaign.

“Yea I tease him about it, that’s why he’s been getting up (for dunks),” Jamal Murray said following Tuesday’s practice. “I call him Grandpa Paul. But he’s obviously feeling fresh.”